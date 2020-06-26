Chumash Casino Resort employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chumash Casino Resort has confirmed that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, which they say was not contracted onsite.

The single case was determined by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) to be a low-risk, minimal exposure case, that was limited to the back of the house and not guest-facing.

Upon learning about the case, the Chumash Casino Resort said they immediately notified members of the affected department and made COVID-19 testing accommodations available to those employees who requested.

The Chumash Casino Resort stated that they have been working closely with the Health Department to assist in its contact-tracing process concerning the new case.

+3 Chumash Casino Resort reopens after 3-month closure The Chumash Casino Resort officially reopened at noon Wednesday. Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the resort has tapped into its resources to purchase high-tech equipment and materials to modify the way they do business because of the pandemic.

In a statement, they said the health and well-being of their employees and guests remain a top priority.