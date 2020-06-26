You are the owner of this article.
Chumash Casino Resort employee tests positive for COVID-19

Chumash Casino Resort Front Side
The Chumash Casino Resort has confirmed that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, which they say was not contracted onsite. 

The single case was determined by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) to be a low-risk, minimal exposure case, that was limited to the back of the house and not guest-facing.

Upon learning about the case, the Chumash Casino Resort said they immediately notified members of the affected department and made COVID-19 testing accommodations available to those employees who requested. 

The Chumash Casino Resort stated that they have been working closely with the Health Department to assist in its contact-tracing process concerning the new case.

In a statement, they said the health and well-being of their employees and guests remain a top priority.

"We have gone to great lengths to modify our business operations to encourage social distancing and maintain a clean environment. We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for all who come here and will continue to follow the guidance of SBCPHD and its exposure assessment process," the statement said.

The Chumash Casino Resort reopened their doors to the public on June 10 after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

