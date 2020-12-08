You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chumash Casino Resort closes hotels due to regional stay-at-home order
breaking top story

Chumash Casino Resort closes hotels due to regional stay-at-home order

061020 Chumash Casino Resort reopens 8

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel, Hotel Corque and Hadsten House properties will not be open to the public during the regional stay-at-home order. 

 Photo by Nik Blaskovich

The Chumash Casino Resort has shuttered three hotel properties as a result of a new stay-at-home order that requires bars, wineries, hair salons and other nonessential businesses in the region to close for three weeks. 

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials were notified Friday night that the region's ICU availability rate had dropped below the 15% threshold, triggering the closures that took effect Sunday night. 

Chumash officials confirmed via social media on Friday that the casino would not shutter, as the order does not affect tribal casinos across California, although its three hotels — including Hotel Corque, Hadsten House and resort hotel — would close.

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians treat Solvang Seniors

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians treat Solvang Seniors

Pulling up in their totally self-contained vehicle, every caterer’s dream, TEAM Chumash set up right in front of the Center and worked like a well-oiled machine and joyfully distributed dozens of prepackaged meals to smiling seniors.

The resort's Willows restaurant only will offer takeout while stay-at-home orders remain in effect. 

061020 Chumash Casino reopens 02.jpg

A security guard conducts a temperature check on a guest before they enter the Chumash Casino Resort.

Other modifications include the suspension of wine tasting and by-the-glass service at the Kitá tasting room in Lompoc, although curbside pickup for orders made online remains available, said a Chumash spokesman. 

The resort's casino will continue to operate under its Safe + Well measures informed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that require temperature checks, the wearing of face masks, limited guest capacity and physical distancing. 

Additionally, the resort will maintain its strong working relationship with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the spokesman said. 

As of Monday, the total number of cases confirmed in the county was 12,379, with 643 cases still considered active and contagious, marking the highest rate of active cases in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the pandemic, excluding the rise in cases reported at the United States Penitentiary and Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc in May.

061020 Chumash Casino reopens 03.jpg

A guest plays a slot machine flanked by plastic barriers at the Chumash Casino Resort. The casino will remain open while three property hotels will shutter for the duration of the regional stay-at-home order.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News