The California Highway Patrol is hiring dispatchers for the San Luis Obispo Communications Center and will hold a recruitment seminar at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the CHP office at 675 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo.

Those interested in a dispatching position can find out what’s required and how to apply at the seminar, a CHP spokesman said.

The salary range for a CHP public safety dispatcher is $3,993 to $5,499 per month, with specialty pay for overtime, shift differential and bilingual status.

Benefits include retirement, health, dental and vision plans, the spokesman said.

For more information, call 805-593-3333.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.