After the closing of her beloved Mattei's Tavern kitchen in June, local Executive Chef, Maili Halme, goes on the record to share about her new culinary venture that furthers her quest to honor local fare and her own Valley roots.
After nearly four months to-the-day, Halme made a public announcement on her social media account, disclosing that she had recently joined forces with regional proprietors of the famous "Bulls-eye steak," the Minetti, Righetti and Will families, owners and operators of the Far Western Tavern in Old Orcutt.
Inspired and anxious to dive into the details of her new menu, Halme first addresses what seems to be on most peoples' minds. "Everyone who've I run into at the post office or a football game are so sad with tears in their eyes, when they first see me. But when I tell them about the Far Western, they say, "Oh, that is the most wonderful family!" They really are the nicest people to work for. I feel blessed that I met them, and that food brought us together," she said.
Since then, according to Halme, Valley residents have made their way north to support her and, of course, enjoy a good steak. "My restaurant in Los Olivos was a dream come true. And the wonderful thing about it was I was able to meet the Righetti family. They were frequent guests," said Halme.
After her restaurant closed on June 3, she said a flood of offers came in, a number of them being restaurant and hotel opportunities. One stood out: a national project to restore historic hotels and restaurants from the 1700s and 1800s. "But it made me nervous to be executive chef of all of those locations and not be on site. I'm a very hands-on manager and it's important for me that I be in there."
Then the Rightti family reached out and offered her a chance to take over Far Western's kitchen, according to Halme, and it was more than a good fit, it was kismet.
The beginning
A dated note written by co-founder, Clarence Minetti, to his employees at Far Western Tavern offers further insight into how the restaurant came to be: A shining example of grit and persistence.
Swiss-Italian couple, Clarence (1918-2011) and Rosalie Minetti (1919-2015) were grain farmers during the mid-twentieth century, having farmed nearly 2,000 acres of oats and employing 17 men to help get it all done. Clarence Minetti said of his wife, "She really worked hard and I did too, between taking care of the cattle and overseeing the farming. The long of it is we were able to make a few dollars, so we saved our money and got ahead."
In 1958, the Minetti's bought the Palace Hotel, located in Guadalupe off the historic Highway 1, from a Mr and Mrs Angelo Ferarri, and brought on his wife's cousin, Dick Maretti, to run the restaurant's bar while the they managed the dining room. Since the dining room had been closed for some 15 years, they had to start from scratch; the first thing they did was put in a BBQ pit. The bar opened in Dec. 1958, and after a remodel, the dining room opened shortly thereafter, in Feb. 1959.
Clarence Minetti remembered, "There were 14 rooms upstairs, so we were in the hotel business also, which I recollect was a bizarre experience." And because he was what he referred to as "cowboy crazy" -- along with being a rancher -- a Western name for their restaurant only seemed appropriate: FAR WESTERN TAVERN.
Minetti said it was not uncommon to serve 400-500 people on Friday and Saturday nights, "and we did it with one hostess." They grew and eventually remodeled the top floor, taking out the rooms and turning it into a plush card room. But in 1973, a fire demolished the upstairs, but luckily with little damage to the downstairs.
So they rebuilt.
This time they added an upstairs bar and banquet room, accomplishing the rebuild inside of three months, according to Minetti.
When Maretti decided to retire in 1996, Minetti said he considered selling the Far Western. "But my two daughters and our son were in agreement and said, "No, this has been our life." As a family they bought out cousin Maretti's interest and formed a family limited partnership that included their three children.
Remembering the Tavern's rich history, Halme also recognizes the full-circle traveled. "My parents and grandparents used to drive all the way out to Far Western in Guadalupe. I think my grandparents would be smiling if they knew I was working at one of their favorite restaurants."
In 2012, according to Halme, due to updated safety standards, the decades-old building was in need of earthquake retrofitting; and the multi-generational owners had to make a difficult decision. They packed-up their memories and their cook books and relocated the Far Western Tavern to Old Orcutt.
Maili's menu
"Other chefs before me here in Orcutt, wanted to modernize and put their signature on dishes. I'm more interested in getting back to its roots," said Halme.
One of the first things she did was bring out the old cowboy plates designed by Ed Borein that had been boxed up and put away. Borein is a famous cowboy artist who founded the Rancheros Visitadores with John Mitchell in 1935. There is currently an exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of history, Halme says of Marie Minetti Will's, co-owner with Steve Will of Riverbench Vineyard (www.riverbench.com), fanatical Borein collection. "A number of his pieces are on display at Far Western--and their logo is one of his designs, too."
To fill empty plates, the Valley chef immediately speaks to the famous oak pit BBQ culture of Santa Maria and its nearby brethren that is responsible for giving the Central Coast a name in the world of gastronomy. "No one around here thinks of BBQ as a special cuisine, I mean you find it everywhere--farmers markets and even football games," Halme recanted. "But Santa Maria-style BBQ is "it". It's simply the best," she said zealously.
Addressing the still-developing menu that Halme says will be ready in November, she then talks juicy provisions. "We get most of our beef from Newport. Most top steak houses get their meat from Newport. It's hands-down the highest quality beef. And we'll soon have grass-fed beef on the menu sourced from Rancho San Julian."
Alongside the traditional grilled polenta and spaghetti, staying true to Minetti's Italian roots, a plethora of locally-sourced fare also makes it to the menu, including seasonal produce like autumnal corn, broccoli, squash and apples, all of which share a common denominator with Far Western's Bulls-eye steak, pork chops, filet, sirloin and prime rib: it's all oak grilled. "Even our lobster is grilled at Far Western. It's not poached or boiled--it's taken raw out of the shell and put directly over the oak pit fire. There's just no better method for cooking than over a live fire," explains Halme.
She says diners can expect "Fish and Chip Fridays," and the-soon-to-come "Fried chicken Sundays" in November; sweet breads and rocky mountain oysters are served daily. Halme says they also hand-cut fresh tortillas for chips and make salsa from a coveted family recipe. "It's my favorite thing to eat. I can't ever get sick of chips and salsa," she added.
And as a nod to her grandparents and their generation, the classic Shrimp Louie (a traditional salad from California made with shrimp, lettuce, egg and tomato) will be found gracing their menu. But one thing you will not find is roasted red peppers. "I can't stand them. It's my least favorite food. I won't eat it," she said laughing.
"I'm still getting family recipes from the Righetti's, like 'Aunt Curley's Carrot Cake,' made from fresh carrots. It is so good--and selling like crazy," she said. "I recently got apples from the Righetti's Corralitos Ranch, for our home baked apple tarts; figs are next when they're ready."
Halme assures local fans that her best-selling menu item at her other restaurant, her sister's artichoke dip gifted to her by her mother-in-law, is now being served.
With a rush of excitement, Halme explains that the main staple found in most of her dishes throughout her cooking career included pinquito beans. The smaller legume, native to Santa Maria, is a packaged product known by the brand name, "Susie Q's" whom is Susan Righetti-- Paul Righetti's wife. Susie Q products include Santa Maria-style seasonings used on grills across America (www.susieqbrand.com).
Family first
Today, the Minetti's children and grandchildren remain committed to advancing the Far Western Tavern tradition, and with Halme at the helm, the future looks ever-familial. "Long before farm-to-table and fire pit cooking became trendy marketing catchphrases, ranchers and farmers from the fertile Santa Maria Valley were traveling to the Far Western Tavern to eat and celebrate. Clarence (Minetti) said he wanted the restaurant patterned after the way "we as a family like to entertain," Halme recently shared on her social media account.
The notion of family and food is like steak to an open fire for Halme--it's the best.
Halme says she's thankful for the support of her family and community; and in equal part, showing she's not just all work, takes a moment to acknowledge the accomplishments of her own daughter, Melissa Madeline, 20 who has just earned her American degree through FFA at Santa Ynez Valley High School. "I'll be going to Indianapolis in October for her to accept it. Only 1% of FFA members earn it. I'm so proud of her," gushes the Far Western Chef.
And with a deep sigh and a smile, Halme adds, "I'm really blessed. My mom and dad and girls are just thrilled that I'm working here."
The Far Western Tavern celebrates 60 years of ownership this month.
To view the menu and hours of operation, visit www.farwesterntavern.com/ Reservations for parties or banquets can be made by calling 805-937-2211.