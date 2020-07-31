Chef Johansson marks over 20 years in Los Alamos as foodie scene pioneer

Decades prior to Los Alamos becoming a burgeoning food scene, an ambitious 29-year-old chef on a work visa from Sweden envisioned a bustling main street, thriving commerce and a rising real estate market.

Twenty-one years later, chef Jesper Johansson, now 49 and co-owner of Plenty on Bell in Los Alamos — though quick to bristle at the mention of his foodie scene pioneer title — recounts his humble beginnings in a sleepy town and witnessing a longtime vision realized.

"When Clark came along, [the town] just grew stronger and eventually what we saw in 1999 came to fruition in 2012," said Johansson, referring to chef Clark Staub of neighboring restaurant Full of Life Flatbread. "I'm very thankful that I got to stay here in town and see the evolution of it all."

At the age of 23, Johansson came to Santa Ynez from Kungsbacka, Sweden, on a tourist visa, to tend horses. On weekends, he would often visit nearby Los Olivos and noticed that although the town was empty and quiet, something endured.

"I thought, 'There are a couple of restaurants, how do they make it?' And, 'There's a couple of wineries, how do they make it?,'" he said, adding that the art scene was the focal point of downtown.

With the guidance of friends and family, he changed course and set his sights on cooking, signing up for Santa Barbara City College's culinary program to fast-track his way to a four-year work visa.