As the holiday shopping season officially kicks into high gear with Black Friday — or even earlier at some big retailers that start promotions on Thanksgiving Day — northern Santa Barbara County chambers of commerce are working to make sure local residents shop locally.
Chambers and their member businesses are promoting Small Business Saturday and offering special deals and activities the day after Black Friday that make fulfilling those wish lists more fun and even put some free goodies in consumers’ shopping carts.
But while the campaign may be more intense between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the push to shop locally is something chambers and their members work at year-round as a matter of course.
“I don’t think there’s any kind of organized campaign,” said Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, who has two decades of experience in the field. “It’s just kind of baked into our DNA.
“We’re always trying to highlight local businesses,” he said. “We have people calling for referrals. Our membership directory is available on our website, and you can search by category.”
Recently, the chamber distributed its November Chamber Connection newsletter through the Santa Maria Times, with an article explaining why it’s important to shop locally and two features highlighting local businesses.
Morris said the chamber gets a good community response to the services it provides.
“I would guess the directory gets a couple hundred searches a week,” he said. “And with emails and phone calls, we’re sending out that many leads on a regular basis. It happens every day in our office, and with the website and social media now.”
Local businesses are offering special deals on Small Business Saturday and joining forces to put on special events during the holiday season, all of which are promoted through their chambers of commerce.
Lompoc promotion
Amber Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, said her organization took advantage of the American Express Shop Small promotional program for Small Business Saturday.
“They send over some swag, and the local businesses contribute swag,” Wilson said. “We produce a map of all the participating businesses, and the consumer can go to those businesses and get it validated. They can get a swag bag with all kinds of stuff.
“We have some good stuff — they’ve given jewelry to dinners to bottles of wine and company swag, companies’ promotional items,” she said. “We showcase those on social media.”
Wilson said more than 40 Lompoc businesses are participating in the promotion, but it’s just one of several promotions the Lompoc chamber coordinates year-round through its Shop Lompoc, Shop Small Committee.
In addition to Small Business Saturday, there’s also a Small Business Week, Small Restaurant Week and the wine-focused Sip Lompoc that’s offered twice a year.
“We also have our Scarecrow Fest in October,” Wilson added. “We post where the scarecrows are located, and people can go in and vote for their favorites. Hopefully, they’ll go into the store and buy something while they’re there.”
Los Olivos spirit
Some of the smaller chambers ramp up their efforts even more around the holidays, which provide a perfect platform for promotion.
“We are doing a lot,” said Liz Dodder, executive director of the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.
“We don't have a specific ‘shop local’ campaign, but our Olde Fashioned Christmas weekend Nov. 30 (to) Dec. 1 is pushing all local businesses and artisans,” Dodder said.
The first Mingle & Jingle Under the Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Coquelicot Courtyard is a free event offering live music, food, wine, local artisans with handcrafted gifts and a drawing every half-hour for items from participating businesses.
Then from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, the annual Olde Fashioned Christmas and Holiday Market will return with an Elf Treasure Hunt through downtown businesses, all of which will host open houses, the new Holiday Market of artisan gifts, visits and photos with Princess Elsa in the park and Santa at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, free roasted walnuts, food trucks, carolers, a screening of the movie “Elf” at Honey Paper and the lighting of the Christmas tree at the flagpole in the center of town.
The fundraising Gingerbread Wonderland will give people a chance to bid — with votes for their favorite — on a unique gingerbread house made by schoolchildren at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley.
Individual business are running their own promotions, too. The Boutique at Fess Parker Inn will celebrate Small Business Saturday with a holiday line of locally made products, and Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café is offering a special holiday wine three-pack.
Santa Ynez style
“The Santa Ynez chamber does several things to help drive business to our merchants in Santa Ynez year-round, actually — a subject near and dear to my heart,” said Linda Small, executive director of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.
Small said the chamber produces a brochure that lists all of its member businesses by category and is distributed at visitor centers and certified racks in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as well as Santa Barbara County.
“We ask our merchants to send any information they may have on sales or specials that they would like e-blasted and/or put on social media platforms,” Small said. “I do personally visit the local merchants to photograph merchandise, displays or something of interest, then write a little information about the item (and) merchant and post on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
“We use hash tag #shopsantaynez to encourage people to do just that — shop Santa Ynez,” she added.
Small noted that when the community holds its annual tree lighting Dec. 1, the chamber will encourage people to eat at a local restaurant and shop in the stores before the event.
But while the chamber is very active during the holidays, Small said she tries to promote “Santa Ynez style” year-round.
“My goal is to get people into Santa Ynez where they can park and walk along and visit the shops and eateries and be treated to our unique Santa Ynez style,” she said. “There are few places to shop in a beautiful, slow-paced, relaxed atmosphere and support a small business at the same time.”
Morris said there are good reasons people should shop at local small businesses.
“Shopping locally is an investment in our community,” he said. “Local businesses support local causes, they hire your neighbors and friends, they invest in the community.’
Morris also pointed out the taxes paid on local purchases also help support local governments and the services they provide.
“Shopping in your hometown is like an investment in your life,” he said.