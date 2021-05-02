Chamber Spotlight: Safran Cabin in Santa Maria expanding during pandemic

The Santa Maria Times has partnered with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to highlight local businesses in Santa Maria and in Orcutt that have built their business futures right here.
In an effort to show the impact that these businesses have on lives and communities in the Santa Maria Valley we will be publishing two business profiles a month, and one spotlight video in which a digital ambassador from the Chamber sits down and talks with a local business about why they made the choice to open here.
This month's Chamber Spotlight is on Safran Cabin, 2850 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria, specializing in producing high-quality parts, materials and products for commercial and private aircraft including overhead bins, lavatories, galleys and much more.
You can listen to the full interview online, or watch the full interview on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce website.
Learn more about Safran Cabin, how you have probably interacted with their work on your last flight and how they are growing their Santa Maria location during the coronavirus pandemic.
