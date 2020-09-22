Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara elects 2 new board members

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has elected two new board of trustees members, Santa Barbara residents Andy Chou and Larry Dam.

Chou is a region president for Northern Trust, managing integrated investment, corporate fiduciary and private banking business.

He has over 32 years of broad financial advisory, capital markets and corporate finance experience. Chou joined Santa Barbara's Northern Trust in 2000.

He is an active supporter and former board member of several local charitable and cultural institutions including Direct Relief, United Cerebral Palsy, Music Academy of the West, Lobero Theater and the Foundation for Lotusland.

Chou lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Lynn, and two children Abigail and James.

Dam retired in Santa Barbara after practicing law for 15 years and holding several executive positions in Los Angeles and New York City with Grupo Televisa, a Mexican-based entertainment conglomerate.

He has served as a board member for several nonprofits, including Direct Relief and the Montecito Retirement Association.

Dam remains an active consultant and mediator, and continues his support of various charities in the area.

The Cancer Foundation board of trustees, whose members are volunteers, works to provide specialty care for Santa Barbara County residents.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at www.ridleytreecc.org.