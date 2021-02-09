The eigth annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been tentatively rescheduled from its usual March date to sometime this fall, according to the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.
"Please stay tuned and check back often as we wait to hear when large gatherings and festivals will be allowed again," a message on the Chamber's website read.
Each year, the festival invites locals to town to enjoy family-friendly events, a chili and salsa cook-off and the sampling of dozens of wineries and craft breweries from across the Central Coast.
Last year's event also was postponed prior to its cancellation due to the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis.