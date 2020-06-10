Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop grand reopening slated for June 13

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a grand reopening slated for Saturday, June 13, the Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop will have new hours of operation, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the thrift shop, the entire retail space and all of its merchandise on display have been and will continue to be professionally sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The shop is filled with toys, books, knickknacks, jewelry, kitchen items, and clothes for all ages, including hand-decorated gift bags and crocheted items created by local artist Connie.

Donations of gently used (or new) merchandise are being accepted on Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.

For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.

+2 Better for it: Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA recognizes staff, community members for COVID-19 response With the commitment of YMCA staff – one of which made the choice to work and sacrifice visiting her grandmother with cancer – and quick work of community partners, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA was able to rise to the occasion.

+5 'I've got your back': Buellton solidarity march draws hundreds of peaceful protesters Knelt to the ground with heads hanging in silence, approximately 200 peaceful protesters on Thursday afternoon remained still for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.