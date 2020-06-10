You are the owner of this article.
Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop grand reopening slated for June 13

Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

After a grand reopening slated for Saturday, June 13, the Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop will have new hours of operation, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

According to a spokesperson for the thrift shop, the entire retail space and all of its merchandise on display have been and will continue to be professionally sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The shop is filled with toys, books, knickknacks, jewelry, kitchen items, and clothes for all ages, including hand-decorated gift bags and crocheted items created by local artist Connie.

Donations of gently used (or new) merchandise are being accepted on Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buellton Senior Thrift Shop now accepting donations

All proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.

For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

