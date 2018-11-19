Street lights on the Avenue of Flags in Buellton are working again, but it appears some upgrades to some city-owned lights may be in order to keep them glowing steadily.
City Manager Marc Bierdzinski said the street lights have been a problem off and on.
About two weeks ago, they went out but recently were illuminated again after Pacific Gas and Electric Co. performed some repairs, Bierdzinski said.
“PG&E determined that part of the problem are the electrical outlets and flag lights attached to the light poles,” he said. “In order to keep the street lights working, these items have been disconnected.
“Therefore, without lighting, the flags along the Avenue will not be flown until a lighting solution can be found.”
According to the American Flag Etiquette, Rules and Guidelines published by The Old Farmers Almanac, the custom is that the flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open.
But, the Farmers Almanac notes, the flag may be displayed at night — if illuminated — to produce a patriotic effect.
Bierdzinski said the city is looking into alternative lighting sources to illuminate the flags.