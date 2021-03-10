This year's Cinco de Mayo-themed beer festival on Saturday, May 1, will feature 12 national craft beer, cider, seltzer, wine and hard alcohol companies to be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

The annual fundraiser, which traditionally brings beverage lovers together in Buellton, will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 health measures that restrict large gatherings.

From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Surf ‘n’ Suds co-founder Andres Nuño will showcase segments from local bands and DJ Hecktik, along with appearances from participating alcohol companies.

Participants include Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. (Buellton), Angel City Brewing (Los Angeles), Belching Beaver (San Diego), Calidad Beer (Santa Barbara), Cayman Jack Margarita (Chicago), Cerveceria del Pueblos (Pasadena), Hard Frescos (San Francisco), SLO Brew, SLO Cider and Tio Rodrigo (San Luis Obispo), and Solvang Brewing.

Ahead of the event, patrons will receive a 12-pack variety beverage box delivered to their front doors that contain a mix of craft beer, cider, micheladas, margaritas and more, according to the Buellton Chamber of Commerce. Each box also will include a souvenir glass, and gifts from the beverage companies and sponsors.

Tickets are $70 for California residents and $80 for out-of-state residents, which includes shipping. States permitted to receive beverage shipments are Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Washington.

Tickets can be purchased online at nightout.com/events/buellton-brew-fest-at-home-fest/tickets.

Patrons will receive a login link to watch the live event, which can be viewed at any time.

For more information, call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829 or email info@buellton.org.

