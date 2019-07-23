Terravant Wine Co., headquartered in Buellton, officially became Summerland Wine Brands on July 23 after purchasing the company around the first of March, a company spokesman said.
Summerland Wine Brands will continue operating a tasting room in Summerland and nationally market its Summerland, King Chancho, Insomnia and Flavor Bomb wines, bolstered by private label and custom-crush enterprises.
“The transformation to Summerland Wine Brands is the next directive in the company’s focus on growth,” said Paul Griswold, chief executive officer. “‘Summerland Wine Brands’ evokes a fresh perspective and an unwavering optimism in the excellence of our California-crafted national brands.”
Summerland is known for producing quality chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir in its Coastal Collection, with a targeted price of about $15 a bottle, and offers some “tasting room only” wines.
A wildfire that broke out near Industrial Way in Buellton burned about 3 acres of grass and light brush before it was contained Tuesday aftern…
Terravant, already considered the largest integrated wine company in Santa Barbara County, celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and offers wines from 15 American Viticultural Areas.
The company has plans for a new 46,000-square-foot production facility with a capacity of 2.4 million gallons at the end of Industrial Way in Buellton.
Summerland Wine Brands plans to build on its Central Coast wines while reaching deeper into other California wine regions.
Griswold said the company recently received an infusion of $40 million in recapitalization funds from Raven Capital Management, made changes to its senior management team, added a Napa office with a creative development team and expanded its national sales force.
Barton Jones loves food. The fresher, the better.
“Our Buellton and Napa teams, along with our national sales force, are committed to growing our diverse portfolio of wines,” said Mike Jackson, chief sales officer, noting Summerland is investing in sales, marketing and winemaking and recruiting to fill key positions.
“These plans are in alignment with our efforts to also deepen our relationships with our distributor partners and chain customers across the country, with the unwavering goal of providing quality wines that deliver above their price point,” Jackson said.