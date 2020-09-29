Bob's Well Bread opens new bakery doors in Ballard on Thursday

A second Bob’s Well Bread location is set to open its doors on Thursday after more than a year of renovations at its historic Ballard site.

The same Bob’s Well Bread-branded artisan goods and café selections found in the originating Los Alamos store will make its debut at the new 1,500-square-foot shop designed by owners and operators Jane and Bob Oswaks.

Chef Gary Clark will lead the kitchen with Andrew Scherer serving as general manager, according to the official announcement.

In observance of COVID-19 safety measures, spacious outdoor dining will be available to patrons. Indoor dining for 25 will be available once ruled safe by the state of California, the announcement noted.

Operating hours for Bob’s Well Bread at the Ballard Store are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The café kitchen closes at 3 p.m.

The new Ballard Store is located at 2449 Baseline Avenue, Suite 101.

For more information and the daily menu, visit www.bobswellbread.com, or, call 805-691-9549.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

