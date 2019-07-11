Blast 825 Brewery, known for its selection of local craft beers and wines as well as custom wood-fired pizzas, will celebrate the grand opening of its renovated Orcutt location Saturday, July 20, at 241 S. Broadway St., Suite 101.
From 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., attendees can pour brews from more than 45 self-serve taps on the brand-new tap wall, take advantage of $4 pints and try free samples of wood-fired pizza and appetizers in the new beer garden.
Guests can also check out items from the Central Coast kitchen’s new menu, including oak-grilled steak and fish, pastas, specialty sandwiches and salads made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will also include outdoor games, live music from 4 to 7 p.m., free swag and a live performance by the Molly Ringwald Project from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Attendees can learn more about the draft beers and brewing process at a local brewer meet-and-greet and taste beers from Central Coast breweries.
Although the grand opening is July 20, the brewery is open.
For more information about Blast 825 Brewery, formerly Rooney’s Irish Pub, call 805-934-3777 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Blast825Brewery/.