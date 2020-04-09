Bank of Santa Maria receives top Findley Report rating for 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Community Bank of Santa Maria has been recognized by the Findley Report with its highest rating of “Super Premier Performing” for the year 2019, a bank spokeswoman said.

In evaluating banks for performance benchmarks, the Findley Report focuses on four basic components: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Janet Silveria, bank president and chief executive officer, said the rating “is an honor we don’t take lightly.”

“We feel it’s a reflection of the financial performance we’re able to achieve while not losing sight of the fact we are here to serve our customers and the community,” she said.

The Findley Report, published by The Findley Companies, based in Anaheim, provides comprehensive financial institution analysis materials with comparisons of performance and evaluations of California banks.

Community Bank of Santa Maria, the only locally owned bank headquartered in Santa Maria, opened its doors March 1, 2001. Its stock is traded on the OTCQX as CYSM.

For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.

