Living in a town settled by Danish compatriots offers unique cultural traditions for which the Santa Ynez Valley is widely known.
To honor these roots, (the Danish name loosely translates as “Another Day in Sunny Fields”) Atterdag Village recently held a rejsegilde celebration for their Rehabilitation Wing Building Project.
The rejsegilde is a Danish tradition that requires pause during a building project to give thanks to the workers. The event usually includes raising a wreath, offering a blessing, and serving these workers beer and sausage.
Atterdag Village’s did just that -- serving beer and hotdogs to project workers onsite.
The new 8-bed rehabilitation wing being built is designed for individuals in need of short-term physical, occupational, and speech therapies along with excellent nursing care. It will include new patient rooms, a dining room, living areas and a therapy gym for both inpatient and outpatient support.
In addition, Atterdag is modifying the existing building to add a hospice room, updating social areas for residents and their families, and many internal upgrades.
The first rejsegilde ceremony on the campus was conducted more than 100 years ago, when Atterdag College was under construction. Over the past 67 years Atterdag Village has grown from one building to a multi-level health care community that now houses over 160 residents.