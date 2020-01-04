As buy-back centers close, it’s still possible to recycle in Santa Barbara County

According to the Biannual Report of Beverage Container Sales, Returns, Redemption and Recycling Rates, CalRecycle reported the overall recycling rate included more than 18.4 billion beverage containers in 2017. Even with the closures, the state led the nation in total quantity of bottles and cans recycled.

In 2018, the bottle-and-can recycling rate had dropped to 76%, with rePlanet’s mass closures yet to begin.

Although the percentage dropped, California led the nation in beverage container consumption, so it’s poundage increased to 18.5 billion. The same year, China banned the importation of U.S. plastics and cardboard.

With fewer centers, consumers faced increasingly long lines or gave up on redemption altogether.

In August 2019, rePlanet closed all 281 remaining buy-back centers, reporting they no longer had a profitable market for the goods.

For Anthony Holland, a Santa Maria homeless man who earned his spending cash by redeeming recyclables for 18 years, recycling was as much about the money as treating each other and the environment with care.

“Recycling is my living,” Holland said.

He said he could make $30 any day he was willing to comb the streets and alleys for recyclables.