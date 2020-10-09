Annual Scarecrow Fest brings Halloween flair to Solvang streets

Two dozens businesses in downtown Solvang with festive scarecrow creations displayed at their doorsteps all are competing for a chance to win the revered Halloween Harvest Cup, an exclusive, handcrafted trophy awarded for "Valley's Best Scarecrow" at the conclusion of the annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest, which runs through Oct. 31.

Before the trophy can be awarded, six standout scarecrows will be voted winners in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials," “Best Use of Business Theme," “Most Danish," “Spookiest" and “Most Humorous."

Local and visiting passersby will determine their favorite scarecrows by voting online at www.syvscarecrows.com.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

