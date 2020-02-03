Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Los Olivos' new kids on the wine block

Opened in April 2019, The Hideaway Wine Co. is tucked inside what’s billed as the smallest tasting room in Los Olivos, located at 2990 Grand Avenue, #A, a structure with historical importance. According to the label’s owners, the teensy “TR” was originally a train-ticketing booth for the Pacific Coast Railway. The Hideaway's wines – a white Rhône blend, Cabernet Franc, and various red blends – are made in the brand’s Buellton winery, with grapes from some of the Santa Ynez Valley's premier vineyards.

Summer of 2019 saw the addition of Carucci Wines to Los Olivos’ Grand Avenue (2923 Grand Avenue, Suite A), where owner/winemaker Eric Carucci can be found pouring his “intentionally-small” brand’s wines. He sources from vineyards in both Santa Barbara County and Edna Valley, for his single vineyard, mainly single varietal wines.

“We look at each growing season as an opportunity to showcase the purity and imperfection that a single vineyard has to offer, while providing an honest expression of place and time that can never be duplicated," Carucci explained. "We hope that our wines are approachable young and have the ability to age gracefully."

