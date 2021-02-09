Valentine’s weekend is upon us, and while this year’s version once again will look a bit different than in years past, the Santa Ynez Valley still boasts bountiful foodie treats — whether homebound for the heart-filled weekend, or out in the open air at one of our local eateries. If Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or “Solotine’s” Day is on the agenda, our regional chefs, restaurateurs and food crafters have plans in place for a proper celebration.

A socially distanced Valentine’s style might look like The Alisal’s Valentine’s Day Picnic Lunch Pickup ($125, plus tax and tip): a picnic menu meant for two people, including buttermilk fried chicken, sliced roasted Angus tenderloin with herb chimichurri, homemade biscuits with honey, homemade potato chips with French onion dip, salads, French macarons and artisan chocolates, a Mason jar cocktail mixer and fresh flowers. Preorder via email by noon on Friday, Feb. 12: bbqpickup@alisal.com. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort front desk.

In Los Alamos, spend Valentine’s in Pico’s verdant “backyard” with a multicourse menu highlighting Chef John Wayne Formica’s signature styles. Offered from 3 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, Pico’s “Be My Valentine” menu involves items such as local ahi tuna sashimi, linguini alla chitarra (sundried tomato pesto, sunchoke purée), local spiny lobster risotto (buttah, Parmesan, cured egg yolk, roe), and baklava with pistachio and rose syrup. Visit www.losalamosgeneralstore.com for reservations; four-course menu runs $75, plus tax and tip, per person, with curated wine pairings for an additional $35 per person.

Valentine’s weekend calls for wine, of which Los Olivos has plenty. While in town, enjoy the “Valentine’s Lovers Special” from Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café. The decadent dinner for two ($110, plus tax and tip) — available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 for onsite outdoor dining, or as a takeaway order — includes filet mignon with a red wine jus, lobster cake, wilted Café Farm spinach and butternut squash, and a Bernat syrah chocolate cake. Outdoor seating is currently on a first-come basis. Please call the restaurant for further details or to place an order at 805-688-7265.

Now open again, Nella Kitchen & Bar at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn is also offering the option of onsite or takeout Valentine’s Day dining, including shareable Roman pinsa variations. Mad & Vin at The Landsby also offers al fresco dine-in or takeout, including a Valentine’s prix fixe menu: three courses (goat cheese croquettes salad, beef Wellington, strawberry panna cotta), $60, plus tax and tip, per person, with optional beverage add-ons.

A classic holiday meal may be ordered from Buellton’s iconic Hitching Post 2. The restaurant’s Valentine’s and Presidents Day weekend “surf & turf” takeout special is a four-course dinner for two, including a bottle of Hitching Post pinot noir (2017 Kick On Vineyard), priced at $130, plus tax and tip, (a $175 value). Available for pickup with a preorder by noon on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13, or available Sunday, Feb. 14, with preorder by 3 p.m. Feb. 13. Order by phone at 805-688-0676.

Buellton restaurant newcomer, The Tavern at Zaca Creek, presents an inventive Valentine’s weekend menu. Available Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12 to 14, on the property’s outdoor patio or as a takeaway option, the three-course menu offers items like Ora King salmon crudo (kumquat, pistou) or a Royal Red shrimp crudo (yuzu kosho, tonnato); buttered crab or beef heart tartare; short rib with kohlrabi kraut and herbed spaetzli; or Te Mana roasted lamb with chermoula. The to-go version of the Valentine’s menu is priced at $35, plus tax and tip, per person; patio dining is $55, plus tax and tip, per person, with two seatings available by reservation (6 to 8 p.m.).

Valentine’s weekend naturally calls for sweets, which Solvang has in spades. Pick up handcrafted candy from Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates or the Swedish Candy Factory, or imported finds from The Vinhus. Surprise loved ones with pastries from any one of Solvang’s multiple Danish bakeries, or go savory with a cheese gift from Cailloux Cheese Shop.

Solvang’s Danish Mill Bakery, which turned 60 in 2020, is selling gift-boxed Valentine’s goods. One option includes five handmade marzipan hearts, while another option features a Kransekage, a Romkugle, a Napoleon's Hat, a Træstamme and two marzipan bars.

Missing old-fashioned conversation hearts? Snag an updated version from custom cake baker Cakes by Jayde of Lompoc, who lets you express yourself — in cookie form. Another rendition of the messenger heart may be special-ordered from Buellton’s Pattibakes. Also baking in Buellton, delightful desserts from Enjoy Bagels + Sweets.

More fresh-from-the-oven Valentine’s goods may be preordered for pickup at either Santa Ynez Valley locations of Bob’s Well Bread Bakery. Preorders for specialty breads and pastries are requested by end of business on Feb. 11 for Bob’s heart-shaped Linzer tarts or strawberry pastries, signature levain and ciabatta, and chocolate cherry brioche. Walk-in bakery item purchases will be fulfilled as supply lasts. Visit www.bobswellbread.com to order in advance.

