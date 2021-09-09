Alisal Guest Ranch Solvang

Alisal Guest Ranch was named this year's No. 1 'Best Destination Resort' by USA Today readers.

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort was named this year's No. 1 “Best Destination Resort” in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards contest.

The recognition comes as a result of USA Today readers who cast their votes and ranked Alisal Guest Ranch No. 1 out of 10 in the Best Destination Resort category, according to contest rules.

Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang features 50 miles of riding trails, 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, Western-themed accommodations and fine dining.

