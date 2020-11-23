Alisal Guest Ranch adopts ultraviolet lamps to ensure guest safety during COVID-19 pandemic

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has adopted UV-C disinfection protocols in an effort to make lodging safer for guests during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solvang-based resort has partnered with biosafety company R-Zero Systems, introducing UV-C emitting floor lamps to each of the property’s 73 guest cottages, suites and rooms, according to a spokeswoman with the resort. The technology reportedly kills bacteria, viruses, molds and human pathogens.

"Our highest priority at The Alisal is the health and well-being of our guests, members, employees and our community,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort. “Through our partnership with R-Zero and their UV-C technology, we will be able to provide a critical layer of added infection protection and environmental safety in each of our guest rooms."

Incorporating the hospital-grade disinfection equipment dubbed the "Arc" is one of the many steps that the resort has taken to ensure guest and employee health and safety, said the spokeswoman, noting that the property also has expanded outdoor dining offerings, added hand sanitizer and wash stations throughout property and limited capacity for all activities. Employees utilize personal protective equipment, and strict houskeeping standards are met.