A place to call home: Solvang's Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary still going strong

For all that the Santa Ynez Valley provides, an expansive bucolic lifestyle, prolific vineyards and plenty of room for livestock and horses to roam, it is also home to a less-talked about population of horses that can no longer be ridden for play or sport.
Since 2007, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary in Solvang has become a beacon for animals -- mostly horses -- in need of a place to call home and happily live out the rest of their days.
Noting her deep love for animals, founder of Happy Endings C.C. Beaudette-Wellman said she started her nonprofit after a 33-year career spent in wildlife rehabilitation.
"I've been saving things since I was old enough to walk," Beaudette-Wellman said matter-of-factly, looking out onto her 5-acre pasture that comfortably pens 10 horses. "My husband said years ago, 'You're 50, you better do it now. So I did."'
From then on, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary has either homed or found homes for over 30 horses from within Santa Barbara County -- and in some cases statewide -- that were either too old to ride, too injured to perform or had owners that could no longer properly care for them.
In addition to her troupe of steeds, she and her husband have managed to make room on the ranch for more: three dogs, two cats and two birds.
An introduction
"I can take these horses and give them a new lease on life -- and give them a job," Beaudette-Wellman explained, touring each pen from inside the pasture.
Dressed in a light blue Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary tee shirt, jeans and a belt buckle, the horsewoman told the stories of some of her horses, ascribing to each a distinct set of personality traits not unlike humans.
Before the introductions, she prefaced with a somber look. "Everyone here has a story, and everyone was in danger of losing their lives at one point."
Walking up to a very relaxed but hungry for attention 29-year-old quarter horse named "Tucker," Beaudette-Wellman detailed the troubles of the one-time show horse whose owner two years ago went into assisted living and had to relinquish him.
"He has Cushing's disease (a dysfunction of the pituitary gland) which is pretty common in older horses. He can't graze, the poor guy," she said, explaining that eating grass can cause his symptoms to flare up. "So he's on a strict diet."
Asking to be let out with pleading eyes, a haltered Tucker was finally released from his pen, and stood close to his owner for pets and kisses.
"It's pretty interesting. His great-grandfather," Beaudette-Wellman said looking lovingly at Tucker, "was a stallion that I owned when I was 10. His name was Leo Bar. It's a full circle, I guess," she said laughing.
Tucker's neighbor then became acutely aware of the commotion.
Crystal Ann, a 24-year-old brown and white paint horse who was obviously disturbed that she wasn't on the other side as well, scraped at the fence with her shoe and eyed Beaudette-Wellman sideways.
"She's cookie-greedy and doesn't know her own strength," her owner said smiling, describing the alpha female who had come to Beaudette-Wellman nearly four years prior with leg problems as "pushy."
Trying another strategy, Crystal Ann flashed an irresistibly sad look at Beaudette-Wellman, which led to a successful release from her pen too. She took off into the lush pasture, showing off for her stablemates.
Already roaming about socializing with the others, Jiggs, a 26-year-old quarter horse, looked on. Beaudette-Wellman said her previous owners cowboyed off of her and then couldn't afford to help her once she became injured.
"Everyone here has a story," Beaudette-Wellman repeated.
These stories, she said, represent a tamer version of some of the more harrowing circumstances that other Happy Endings' horses endured before arriving.
In a shared pen off to the far right corner of the pasture, an 18-year-old Arabian named Mimosa (Momo for short), shared a large pen with 14-year-old Cowboy, a wild mustang who was rescued after being separated from his family in northern California.
Beaudette-Wellman said Momo was very dangerous at one time due to extensive physical abuse; and required a few years of rehabilitation via their in-house Liberty Training rehab program.
"We walked her from the Buellton riverbed to [the Sanctuary] because she was too scared to travel," she explained, now petting the seemingly docile horse demanding plenty of physical attention.
Shifting her gaze onto Momo's corral partner, Beaudette-Wellman called over a more reserved Cowboy, who kept his distance despite his interest in having visitors.
"For a mustang, family is everything. That's how they survive -- strength in numbers. This is his family now. He's a really sweet horse," she said.
According to Beaudette-Wellman, a government program spearheaded by the Bureau of Land Management that markets the adoption of wild horses to clear them from public land is real.
If the wild horses can't be adopted due to physical injuries, they are sold to kill buyers at auction, she said.
And since it is illegal in the U.S., the horses are loaded up into cattle trailers with little room to move, without food, water or rest, and shipped to slaughterhouses in Canada and Mexico.
"Healthy horses like Thoroughbreds and Arabians are purchased and bred like crazy," she added. "It's all very disturbing."
Beaudette-Wellman reached through the fence and gave kisses to Momo, which she happily received.
The dedicated horsewoman added, "I get to teach people who don't know a lot about horses, how gentle and kind a 1,000-pound animal can be."
Educating the public
Riding since the age of four, Beaudette-Wellman says her intention is to reach as many children as possible through the educational programs she has been offering for the last eight years.
Horse Angels, an innovative equine program in collaboration with American Charities Foundation, uses rescued horses in need of a second chance to engage at-risk youth. Lunch is provided by El Rancho Market.
"I try to make the horses relatable by telling their stories," Beaudette-Wellman says. "I want [the youth] to hear their own story. Just like humans, horses feel fear, abandonment and love. They have all of these emotions."
Part of educating kids, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary invites local students as well, showing them how to respect and care for horses properly.
"We feel that if we teach how to properly care for pets, the number of incidents of neglect, abuse and injuries to animals will be reduced," she explained.
With a desire to give more, Beaudette-Wellman said that running the $4,000 per month nonprofit operation isn't easy; and that on top of it, a grant to build a new fence to contain the animals is desperately needed.
"This is a great community full of loyal, dedicated people," she said, mentioning her annual fundraisers Wheels and Windmills and Rock for Horses that are always well attended and supported.
With a nod to their 12 years in existence, Beaudette-Wellman looked around her needy but lively ranch with confidence. "I believe God put me on earth to do this and I'm just following orders."
To learn more about Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary or to inquire about volunteering, visit https://happyendingsanimalrescuesanctuary.org or contact C.C. Beaudette-Wellman at 805-448-7138.