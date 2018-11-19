With everything going on in California right now, residents of the Santa Ynez Valley have much to be thankful for this year: We are safe and sound in the middle of wine country where a great bottle of Pinot Noir or Chardonnay can be easily found to enjoy with Thanksgiving dinner. However, though these two varietals are the assumed perfect partners to your turkey, I wanted to think outside the box and explore a handful of varietals less considered for this special holiday meal.
Viognier: I went to the queen of Viognier, Morgan Clendenen, owner/winemaker of Cold Heaven Cellars, to have her explain why Viognier is a great alternative to Chardonnay for Thanksgiving. “Viognier goes great with turkey because the acidity really cuts through all the butter and gravy that go hand-in-hand with the entire meal. It’s a great pairing with lighter proteins like turkey because it enhances instead of overpowering the flavors.”
Chenin Blanc: I have been a fan of Chenin Blanc for years, but it’s one of those varietals that I personally believe needs to be made by a talented winemaker. Fortunately, said winemakers of this ilk exist in the Santa Ynez Valley. I was blown away by Ryan Roark of Roark Wine Company’s Chenin Blanc when he was just starting out on his own in the industry. Over the years I have found it to be consistent and a go-to for Chenin. This lively varietal has a good amount of acidity and often has a hint of sweetness along with honey, stone fruit, citrus and tropical fruits. Much like Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc tends to have hints of butter, often described as buttered popcorn, or butterscotch.
Sparkling wine: I asked my friend Liz Dodder, creator of the Bubbly Map on CaliCoastWineCountry.com which hyper local sparkling wine would pair best with turkey she said, “Lucas & Lewellen is a very solid choice. It is very Champenoise in style: yeasty but still crisp, perfect bubbles (very effervescent but still dainty), apple and pear, very clean. Goes with everything on the table!” A bonus with sparkling wines is that they pair well with difficult-to-pair foods like asparagus and double up as great dessert wines.
Rosé: Doug Margerum has always been at the top of my short list as one of the best winemakers on the Central Coast. His wines are food-friendly, full of flavor and well-balanced. His 2017 Riviera Rosé is hands-down one of my favorites and if you find an older vintage, it will still taste great. It would pair perfectly with an herb and garlic-roasted turkey and can be used in the au jus or gravy. The crisp light coral wine has aromas of fresh strawberries, watermelon and baking spices.
Rhone White Blends: Larry Schaffer, owner and winemaker of Tercero Wines in Los Olivos, is my go-to for Rhone wines. His 2014 Verbiage Blanc is a white wine Rhone blend that places Roussanne as its centerpiece. Known as a 'textural' variety, it creates a wine that is rich and unctuous and with more pronounced 'body' than many other white grape varieties. The addition of Grenache Blanc adds acidity and Viognier provides an additional aromatic kick. Much like Viognier, there is enough richness to stand up to the turkey itself and enough acidity to cut through the gravy.
Cinsault: When I asked Larry about pairing red wines with turkey, he knew exactly what to suggest: “I tend to go out of my way to make sure that the food remains the star and that the wine plays a 'supporting' role. Therefore, I tend to lean toward lighter reds in many cases. For Thanksgiving, I'm a huge fan of my 2016 Cinsault, a variety that is normally used for rose due to its large berry size. This Cinsault is light on its feet, coming in at about 11-percent alcohol, but has plenty of structure and intrigue due to my inclusion of 100-percent stems. The aromatics remind me of a cross between a whole cluster Pinot and a slightly under-ripe Grenache, in the best of ways, of course. You'll be surprised how versatile this wine can be throughout the meal!”
Carbonic red wines: In a past article I told you about the wonder of carbonic maceration and how this winemaking process produces fresh, fruity wines that pair well with poultry. You can easily find any Beaujolais Nouveau wine at a wine or grocery store, but we are lucky enough to have local ones to choose from such as Buttonwood Winery’s 2017 Carbonique Cabernet Franc. These red wines would marry well with a turkey that has been smoked or grilled.
Whatever wine graces your dinner table, make it local and make it matter. A good wine will bring together not only the flavors of your meal but the people around the table. They are, by far, the most important component of a successful Thanksgiving.