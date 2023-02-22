Is Santa Maria ready for a self-sustaining Performing Arts and Convention Center that will provide the Philharmonic Orchestra with a home, draw large conventions and give the area an economic boost?

The City Council and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce intend to find out by having a consultant conduct a feasibility study that will provide answers in about three months.

Mayor Alice Patino said about 10 or 15 years ago, a feasibility study was conducted for a performing arts center, and the conclusion was “not yet” because the city wasn’t ready to support such a facility.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

