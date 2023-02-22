Is Santa Maria ready for a self-sustaining Performing Arts and Convention Center that will provide the Philharmonic Orchestra with a home, draw large conventions and give the area an economic boost?
The City Council and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce intend to find out by having a consultant conduct a feasibility study that will provide answers in about three months.
Mayor Alice Patino said about 10 or 15 years ago, a feasibility study was conducted for a performing arts center, and the conclusion was “not yet” because the city wasn’t ready to support such a facility.
Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a professional services agreement with the chamber, for an amount not to exceed $94,250, to hire a consultant to conduct a new study.
Don Morris, chamber president and chief executive officer, said most of that money will go to the consultant, with the chamber receiving approximately $4,500 of it for administration, although he said the chamber will probably spend two to three times that amount.
AEA Consulting, headquartered in Beacon, New York, in association with RIOS, a design collective in Los Angeles, was already selected by the chamber to conduct the feasibility study.
Morris said although AEA Consulting is not local, the firm was selected because of its background in projects involving the arts and conventions.
“Ultimately, we were looking for a consultant that had experience, particularly with communities our size,” Morris said.
The consultant will assess site options, look at building concepts, analyze the potential for its use and develop a financial case — “Is it possible to build a facility that can sustain itself,” Morris said.
Andrew Hackleman said the city chose to have the Chamber of Commerce administer the study because of the nature of the project.
“Fundamentally, this is an economic improvement initiative,” Hackleman said.
Morris said the proposed PACC has several links to economic development, including increasing tourism by drawing large conventions that would use the main theater for general sessions and providing smaller rooms for breakout sessions.
While the convention attendees are in town, they will visit wineries and restaurants as well as shop at local stores.
He said it would also encourage careers in the performing arts, noting Hancock College does a great job of training students for that, but the performing arts center would provide additional opportunities.
The center also would improve “the attractiveness” of the community, Morris said, pointing out that when companies are considering where to locate, they look to see what cultural amenities are available.
Revenues generated by the center also would also have a multiplier effect, spreading throughout the community, he said.
“So those are the reasons it may be the time — it’s certainly the time to decide if this is the time — to build that kind of facility in Santa Maria,” he said, referring to Patino’s comments about a previous study.
Fran Saveriano, executive director of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, said the orchestra needs a home and currently faces “suitability and availability issues.”
Many venues are unsuitable for the orchestra’s performances, and the ones that are suitable often are not available, Saveriano said.
“We’re very pleased at the prospect of doing the feasibility study and moving forward because we feel [the center] will be a great thing for the community, it will fuel economic growth, encourage new business and visitors and position Santa Maria as a business and arts destination in northern Santa Barbara County,” she added.
As envisioned, the performing arts venue would accommodate a full orchestra for audiences of 800 or more, a wide center stage with two side aprons for dance performances and other entertainment requiring a lot of space.
A green room, dressing rooms and related spaces would attract world-class performers, Hackleman’s report said.
As a dual-use facility, a ballroom and exhibit hall would accommodate 800 to 1,200 conference attendees or 75 to 90 exhibit booths that could be divided into smaller rooms for various-size groups.
Additional rooms could serve as meeting and conference rooms, art classrooms and rehearsal rooms, the report said.
AEA Consulting’s proposal says the final feasibility report will be delivered by the end of May.