During my career in banking, which spans 40 years, I have only met a handful of people who actually intended to have a career in banking. The rest of them, myself included, just sort of fell into it.

It seems most people do not think about becoming a banker.

Maybe they think it is boring, or that there is little diversity of opportunity. Neither could be further from the truth, but nonetheless, it poses challenges when it comes to hiring.

Child Care: The quiet backbone of the workforce and economy | Chamber Commentary

Commentary: While child care remains the quiet backbone of the workforce and the economy, CRR is dedicated and determined to advocate for inclusive, quality, accessible, child care by developing county-wide systems, building best practices for policymakers, and advocating for the most important, valuable, and vulnerable people in our community: the children.

Janet Silveria is the President and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria and a member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee.

