The annual Goleta Holiday Parade will roll through downtown Goleta at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, marking a return after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. However, support is needed.
“Throughout the duration of my involvement as council member, I have rarely seen an event that warmed the hearts of all our community members as much as the Goleta Holiday Parade," said Goleta councilman and parade sponsor, Roger Aceves.
Aceves is calling for locals to help support the event to "keep spirits and cheer alive this holiday season” after the cancellation of last year's event.
As a result, a variety of sponsorship levels to cover parade expenses are available, including North Pole Sponsorships ($3,000), Reindeer Sponsorships ($1,000) or Candy Cane Sponsorships ($500), in addition to other levels.
The parade will kick off at Orange Avenue, roll down Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta and end at Goleta Valley Community Center. Like in years past, the family event will feature sponsoring participants — community organizations, schools, nonprofits, youth sports teams, friends and families.
Updated safety protocols will be announced that follow the guidelines of state and local health officials.
The Goleta Lions Club will present this year's event in partnership with the city of Goleta and participating community sponsors.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to participate, visit goletaholidayparade.org