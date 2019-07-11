{{featured_button_text}}

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort founded in 1946, has recently revealed a new addition to its 10,000-acre Solvang property — a guest cottage, named the 'Turner House' after professional interior designer and author Nathan Turner who headed up the architectural project.

The newly designed three-bedroom luxe retreat fashioned by The Today Show entertainer, celebrates Alisal’s Western feel and charm with specially curated vintage artwork, antiques, reclaimed barnwood paneling, and a grand fireplace complete with a river rock façade, the Ranch reports.

Turner, a fourth-generation Californian shared that his inspiration for the cottage was derived from his own memories of spending time on his family's ranch in Northern California, riding horses, raising cattle, and cooking hearty homegrown meals.

Guests can reserve the Turner House in its entirety or individual rooms upon availability. 

For more information, visit www.alisal.com or call 800. 425.4725.

