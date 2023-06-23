A new manufacturing and storage facility with office spaces planned for an odd-shaped lot on West McCoy Lane by Hardy Diagnostics won the approval of the Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a planned development permit for Hardy Diagnostics' 36,400-square-foot building planned for an approximately 2-acre triangular-shaped lot at the S-curve on West McCoy west of Skyway Drive.
Commissioner Robert Dickerson recused himself from the hearing due to a potential conflict of interest.
Ethan Bannon, director of manufacturing for Hardy Diagnostics, said the new facility will allow the employee-owned company to add 40 people to the staff by the time the facility is fully operational in 2027, increasing the company’s payroll by $3 million.
Bannon said it will also allow the company to double its production, which focuses mostly on tubes, bottles and petri dishes used by labs for identifying viruses and bacteria, for which the demand is increasing.
The company, which he said grows about 13% year over year, produced 20 million viral transfer tubes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be built on an undeveloped property at 1291 W. McCoy Lane, the two-story structure features a modern design with lots of glass and will have a desert-style landscaping theme.
“As you can see there’s quite a bit of articulation, lots of detailing, lots of windows for an industrial building, which add to the attractiveness of the building,” said Frank Albro, principal planner for the city, in a report to the commission.
“They’ve included metal awnings over some balcony areas and the windows,” Albro continued. “They have clerestory windows … and then they also have glass curtain walls where the building steps out, so they’ve done a good job at breaking up what could have been a very massive looking appearance for the architecture.”
Pam Ricci of RRM Design Group agreed the building is “well-articulated.”
“The resulting project, once constructed, will add quality and distinction to the area and be compatible with surrounding land uses,” Ricci said.
Hardy Diagnostics only requested one variance to push the top of the building to just under 40 feet, while the maximum specified by the city is 35 feet.
That variance was requested partly to hide the rooftop mechanical systems, as required by the city, and to accommodate the equipment to be used in the manufacturing process.
Albro said one of the things that has made the odd-shaped lot difficult to develop was the state requirements for the size of an onsite rainwater retention basin.
But the one designed for the Hardy project will run almost the full length of the building and will use a retaining wall on the building side, a gentle slope on the street side, a considerable amount of landscaping and plants that can withstand a lot of water.
Dean Smith, the architect for the building, said great care was taken to put the truck well on the backside of the facility rather than the front, and the need for the drainage basin retaining wall was the tradeoff for that effort.
The facility will have a flow-through traffic patter by using a driveway on the property immediately to the west, which is also owned by Hardy Diagnostics, to provide ingress and egress from the parking lots for the new structure.
Commissioners all expressed appreciation for the design.
“I like the project,” said Commissioner Tom Lopez. “I’m not concerned by the building height.”
Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer agreed: “I think it’s a great building. … I think the building’s beautiful.”
Commission Chairman Tim Seifert also said it is a beautiful building, adding he liked the design, the colors and the use of glass.
“It’s a tremendous asset for our community to have a company like (Hardy),” Commissioner Esau Blanco said.