A new manufacturing and storage facility with office spaces planned for an odd-shaped lot on West McCoy Lane by Hardy Diagnostics won the approval of the Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a planned development permit for Hardy Diagnostics' 36,400-square-foot building planned for an approximately 2-acre triangular-shaped lot at the S-curve on West McCoy west of Skyway Drive.

Commissioner Robert Dickerson recused himself from the hearing due to a potential conflict of interest.

