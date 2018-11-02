Hardy Diagnostics, a 100 percent employee-owned medical device company, celebrated Employee Ownership Month with activities throughout October, culminating with a companywide tri-tip barbecue on Halloween put on by the Vandenberg Air Force Base Noncommissioned Officer Association (NCOA).
Through the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP, employees are granted stock in their company every year at no cost to them.
ESOPs are the brainchild of Louis Kelso, a 20th century political economist. Kelso once said, “What the economy needs is a way of legitimately getting capital ownership into the hands of the people who now don’t have it.”
Christian Alduenda, an inside sales specialist at Hardy Diagnostics, said, “The ESOP gives people working here a sense of ownership and pride. We know we own a business. Being part of the decision-making process drives us to want to work harder.”
As an employee-owned company, Hardy Diagnostics is not obligated to outside shareholders who care only about the bottom line. This ensures the freedom to emphasize other values, like community involvement, environmental responsibility, and the wellness and satisfaction of the workforce as a whole.
“Our employee ownership program ensures the long-term viability of the company and eliminates the fear of Hardy Diagnostics being swallowed up by a larger conglomerate,” said Jay Hardy.
ESOPs generally have a superior track record compared to other companies. ESOPs are 25 percent more likely to stay in business. ESOPs are more profitable and have 25 percent higher job growth over the last 10 years compared to non-ESOPs. Employees at ESOPs have retirement accounts that are two-and-a-half times greater than their non-ESOP counterparts, and they were four times less likely to be laid off during the recent recession.
Hardy Diagnostics’ ESOP also brings significant tax advantages which will make the company more competitive by allowing for increased investment in innovative products for future growth.
Hardy Diagnostics employs 400 workers and maintains nine distribution centers throughout the U.S. Manufacturing takes place both at its headquarters in Santa Maria and at a facility in Springboro, Ohio. The company also exports products through over 65 foreign distributors. The company’s mission is to “partner with its laboratory customers to prevent and diagnose disease.” For more information, visit www.HardyDiagnostics.com.