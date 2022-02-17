Dozens of Guadalupe residents gathered at City Hall on Wednesday night for a public hearing about proposed locations for the city's first cannabis retail storefronts and processors.
Five applicants vying for the chance to be among Guadalupe's first local cannabis operations, all with proposed locations within a two-block radius on Guadalupe Street, had representatives present at City Hall to speak with the public.
The hearing marked the final step before city officials conduct formal interviews with business candidates next month — originally planned to occur in January but delayed to allow more time for community input — and select one or more to be granted permits.
Among the applicants are Lompoc-based dispensary The Roots; Mr. Nice Guy, which has 25 dispensaries throughout Oregon and California; California cannabis delivery and storefront business HerbNJoy; California dispensary chain Element 7; and San Luis Obispo-based cultivator SloCal Roots.
The hearing was not intended as a space to debate the merits of cannabis, as the city already adopted a cannabis ordinance in May 2021. However, several community members shared their thoughts about whether cannabis should be allowed in the city along with feedback about the proposed locations.
Austen Connella, co-owner of SloCal Roots, said the public hearing provided a chance for education regarding cannabis businesses and what they mean for the community.
"While the meeting was intended to be gathering input on the specific locations, there was some comments addressing concerns with cannabis," he said. "I think that was a necessary step in the application process, to get the feedback from the community each step of the way."
Many comments about potential business locations focused on a proposed cannabis processing business, with some residents expressing concerns that it would cause too much noise.
The comments regarding cannabis locations largely favored local applicants such as Lompoc-based The Roots as well as SloCal Roots, rather than the larger applicants with storefronts throughout the state, Connella added.
"I think there was a lot of support from the community for local organizations," he said.
Despite some differing opinions on cannabis use, several residents agreed that it would definitely be of financial benefit to the city.
City Administrator Todd Bodem said in December 2021 that the city could earn anywhere from $150,000 to $350,000 annually from a local cannabis industry, based on initial conservative estimates.