Guadalupe city officials made the last-minute decision this week to delay interviews of five cannabis business applicants until after a public hearing regarding the proposed business locations is held.
Interviews of five applicants, including four proposed storefronts and one cultivation processor, were originally scheduled to take place Tuesday but will now likely occur in early March following a public hearing in mid-February, according to City Administrator Todd Bodem.
The city's cannabis ordinance adopted last May states that following applicant interviews by City Council and the selection of permit recipients, city planning staff will hold a public hearing "in which concerns of residents, businesses and community organizations alike may be brought before the city."
However, Bodem said that in speaking with City Attorney Phil Sinco prior to the interviews, they decided to hold the public meeting first in order to be as transparent as possible.
"Looking at the ordinance, we realized it requires a public hearing or community meeting, so we decided to postpone," Bodem said. "We just don't want to do anything that would mess this up; we want to make sure we’re doing everything properly."
Applicants vying to be among Guadalupe's first cannabis businesses include Lompoc-based dispensary The Roots; Mr. Nice Guy, which has 25 dispensaries throughout Oregon and California; HerbNJoy, whose handful of delivery and storefront ventures include a dispensary in Goleta; Element 7, a dispensary chain with storefronts in Marina and Rio Dell; and San Luis Obispo-based cultivator SloCal Roots.
Each applicant was scored out of 2,500 possible points based on various criteria, and all five met the minimum 90% score needed to advance on to the interview stage.
The criteria worth the most points at 500 was the community benefit and investment plan. Other criteria included the applicant's owner qualifications, proposed location, and plans for safety, business, security, neighborhood compatibility, and labor, equity and diversity.
According to Bodem, Element 7 was rated highest with 2,431 points, or 97.2%, followed by The Roots with 2,428 points, or 97.1%, HerbNJoy with 2,425 points, or 97%, SloCal Roots with 2,270 points, or 90.8%, and Mr. Nice Guy with 2,263 points, or 90.5%.
While higher scores increase applicants' chances of being selected for a permit, Bodem said a good impression during the interview with City Council can also go far.
"The [applicant with the] lowest score could bedazzle the council. Just because they scored highest on the application doesn't mean they're necessarily gonna get it," he said.
Originally, Mr. Nice Guy was not selected to go forward into the interview process because city officials believed they did not submit all the necessary materials by the deadline, Bodem said. However, Mr. Nice Guy denied missing any materials and appealed the decision, and the City Council ultimately approved the appeal on Jan. 11.
The City Council could choose one or multiple applicants for a permit to then move forward into negotiations.
The public hearing planned for mid-February has yet to be officially scheduled, but once a date is set, the ordinance requires all local residents and business owners within 300 feet of each proposed cannabis business location to be notified.
All five locations are located within a two-block stretch of Guadalupe Street.
"They won't talk about the ordinance, policy or scores. It will be more about that type of use in that facility," Bodem said of the public hearing.