Graveside services will be held Wednesday afternoon for Richard “Dick” Blankenburg, retired editor and co-publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder and Nipomo’s Adobe Press.

Blankenburg died Saturday, Jan. 28, at the age of 86. A native of Medford, Oregon, he was a longtime resident of Arroyo Grande.

In addition to serving as co-publisher with his late brother, Kent, and editor of the TPR and Adobe Press, Blankenburg and his late wife, Maxine, were active in the community through a variety of organizations.

