Richard "Dick" Blankenburg, former editor and co-publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder, is shown proofreading a page of the newspaper in this undated photo probably taken in the mid-1980s and provided by daughter Cindy Blankenburg.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday afternoon for Richard “Dick” Blankenburg, retired editor and co-publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder and Nipomo’s Adobe Press.
Blankenburg died Saturday, Jan. 28, at the age of 86. A native of Medford, Oregon, he was a longtime resident of Arroyo Grande.
In addition to serving as co-publisher with his late brother, Kent, and editor of the TPR and Adobe Press, Blankenburg and his late wife, Maxine, were active in the community through a variety of organizations.
They established the first local support group for parents of children with special needs and helped bring Special Olympics to San Luis Obispo County in 1969, one year after the organization was started.
His support of special education and education in general, including through news stories of students’ accomplishments, earned him honors from the county superintendent of schools and the Golden Apple Award from Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Blankenburg and son Rick were honored with a proclamation from the city of Arroyo Grande for 50 years of involvement with Special Olympics
He was a booster for the Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival, often seen wearing his red vest covered with almost every booster pin make for the festival, and 2003, he and Maxine were named grand marshals for the festival parade.
They also supported other special events, including the Arroyo Grande Valley Strawberry Festival, Pismo Beach Clam Festival and many others.
In 1991, Blankenburg was named Arroyo Grande’s citizen of the year by the Chamber of Commerce.
Blankenburg supported and was active in many other organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, Jaycees, the United Way, the YMCA and the Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and Nipomo chambers of commerce.
“You have to have a commitment to your children,” Blankenburg said of his awards and recognition. “Success is not earning all the money you can. I think it is important to give back to the community and to your kids.”
In 1985, the Blankenburg family was named family of the year by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pismo Beach, of which Blankenburg been a member since 1959, when the family moved to the area.
Blankenburg’s parents, Richard E. “R.E.” and Lois Blankenburg, moved the family to southern San Luis Obispo County to purchase the Arroyo Grande Herald-Recorder, Grover City Press and Pismo Times newspapers.
Realizing the difficulty and inefficiency of publishing three newspapers at the same time, Richard E. — later known to newspaper staffers as “Mr. B” — decided to combine them into one paper for the entire area, Dick Blankenburg once explained.
But the citizens of the three cities were adamantly opposed to that, fearing they would lose their individual identities, especially for two of the cities if the newspaper ended up named for just one of them, Blankenburg said.
So for a time, he said, the Blankenburgs published one newspaper with three separate front and back pages, one for each city, Blankenburg said.
But eventually, they produced just one newspaper they dubbed the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder.
There weren’t five cities, only three. But in addition to Pismo Beach, Grover City [later Grover Beach] and Arroyo Grande, the “five” included the unincorporated communities of Oceano and Shell Beach, which was later annexed into Pismo Beach.
The term “Five Cities” stuck and has been used to refer to that area of southern San Luis Obispo County ever since. It also became the source name for Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach.
The TPR was published Wednesdays and Fridays, later adding a Sunday supplement, particularly to provide coverage of Friday night and Saturday sports.
When Richard E. retired, sons Dick and Kent became co-publishers, with Dick in charge of the editorial and front office side and Kent overseeing the production and advertising side.
They later acquired Nipomo’s Adobe Press, which had been started as a newsletter by some bank employees but grew too large for them to handle. The Blankenburgs converted it to a free tabloid newspaper published on Thursdays.
During the Blankenburgs' ownership, the TPR, Adobe Press and their writers earned numerous awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association, including CNPA's coveted General Excellence Award, and from the National Newspaper Association.
When Kent retired, Dick bought out his shares in the newspapers. Later, he sold the Adobe Press and TPR to the owners of the Santa Maria Times, which was subsequently sold to Pulitzer Newspapers, then later sold to Lee Enterprises and, in 2020 was purchased by Santa Maria California News Media Inc.
CNPA awards continued until the Times-Press-Recorder ceased publication in 2016, followed by the Adobe Press in 2017.