Adding to a growing list of outstanding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awards for environmental stewardship, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Chumash Casino Resort has been recognized for their Zero Waste and Recycling efforts.
By forming both local and national partnerships and designing innovative programs along with an already extensive inhouse recycling program in 2018, the Chumash Casino Resort was able to divert 2,922,307 pounds of waste, representing over 90% of its overall waste stream, from local landfills, according to the EPA.
EPA regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest, Mike Stoker, who works closely with 148 native tribes in 'Region 9', expressed his support for the Chumash initiatives at a Nov. 12 recognition event.
"Truly in a county that is so environmentally oriented, [Chumash Tribe] are on the cutting edge, doing what very few companies – large companies - are doing," Stoker said. "The County of Santa Barbara doesn't generate the kind of zero waste like the Chumash. What they are doing is a role model for everyone – and what we all should be doing."
Accepting the award on behalf of the Tribe, Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, explained that protecting the environment has been instilled in all native tribes since the beginning.
"We don't have a word in our language that translates to 'environmentalist,'" Kahn said. "We have many words that can be attributed to protecting our natural resources, so for us, it's just a way of life. I always explain to people that tribes are very unique, whether its how we approach community, how we approach business. We are not looking at the next quarter, we're looking seven generations down the line."
Recounting that only 35 years ago the reservation was without running water, Kahn says that technology has made things easier but created other challenges with waste.
"As a tribe, we're doing our part to be sustainable and responsible at the same time," he said. "Really, it's a tradition that predates me and many of my colleagues. Our ancestors have always had a special relationship to the land and for us to carry on those traditions is extremely important: not only to set the example, but to help educate and embrace that within our community as well."
Kahn reported that the tribe is using only 1/3 of the water that was projected in 2004 – and 70% of that water is being recycled.
"That comes from that history for us," he said.
Path to Sustainability
Mark Funkhouser, director of sustainability for the Facilities Department at the Chumash Casino Resort, reported on the organization's "Path to Sustainability," presenting it as an inverted pyramid on a projection screen. In descending order, the chart displayed "Rethink/Resigned" up top, and "Reduce," "Reuse," Recycle/ Compost," "Material Recovery," and "Residuals Management."
Funkhouser said that various layers of green initiatives are responsible for making their Zero Waste and Recycling program successful, further explaining that partnership with local vendors like Veggie Rescue, which reuses prepared food from the Casino's buffet by delivering it to community members in need, is a benefit to many.
"We are slated to do about two tons of prepared food in the 2019 calendar," he said.
The creation and employment of a "preferable purchasing plan," which guides buyers companywide on how, when and what to purchase using zero waste guidelines – paper products must contain a minimum of 30% post consumer recycle content – and partnering with national organizations and conducting an annual waste audit, are all part of the Tribe's winning formula, according to Funkhouser.
"For example, instead of buying produce a week in advance, it's purchase on an as-needed basis," he said. "This way we are able to enforce and ensure that our recycling and zero waste practices are going to continue for years to come."
A new upgraded, technologically-advanced grease system which recycles, filters and stores all grease and alerts the vendor via "the Cloud" when the grease bin is full and ready to be picked up, is also currently being used through the Zero Waste and Recycling program. The grease is converted to bio-diesel, Funkhouser says, and he projects that nearly four tons is being recovered each month.
Mother Earth
Coinciding with "America Recycles Week," EPA representatives, who also partner with over 1,000 organizations and businesses in the "EPA Food Recovery Challenge" to help prevent and reduce wasted food, also toured the Chumash Casino Resort.
Stoker explained that having worked closely with many tribes, whether the Navajo Nation or smaller 75-member tribes, it all comes back to being great stewards of the environment.
"It's all about protecting Mother Earth," he said. "Our tribes don't get enough credit for that."
For more information on joining America Recycles efforts, visit https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles.
