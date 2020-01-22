Santa Maria chamber's economic presentation to focus on jobs plan, energy report

A jobs action plan for the Central Coast and a report about the state’s need for both renewable and petroleum-based fuels will be presented at what’s billed as “an exclusive economic update” set for Feb. 10 in Santa Maria.
The program will be presented by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Aera Energy at 3:30 p.m. in the Severson Theatre at Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive.
Speakers will be Melissa James, CEO of the Hourglass Project, who will preview the regional organization’s recently developed jobs action plan for the Central Coast region, and Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics, who will present the new report about California’s future fuel needs, a chamber spokesman said.
Although the event is free, reservations are required, the spokesman said.
The program will begin with a welcome and introductions, with James to present her update at 3:40 p.m., followed by Thornberg’s “Economic Impact of the Energy Industry in Santa Barbara County” at 4 p.m.
A question-and-answer session and program wrap-up are set for 4:45 p.m., with an after-event reception to start at 5 p.m.
James is a Sacramento native and Cal Poly graduate with a background in public relations, strategic communications, public policy and economic development.
Her work at the Hourglass Project focuses on building regional collaboration to increase the availability of quality jobs on the Central Coast, the chamber spokesman said.
In 2006, Thornberg founded Beacon Economics LLC, a research organization serving public and private clients across the United States, and in 2015 became an adjunct professor and director of the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.
He became nationally known for forecasting the subprime mortgage market crash of 2007 and was one of the few economists to predict the global economic recession that followed, the chamber spokesman said.
Thornberg’s recent and ongoing projects include an analysis of minimum wage programs for the city of Los Angeles, housing and rent control studies for the California Apartment Association, quarterly regional economic outlooks for the East Bay Economic Development Alliance and economic impact studies for the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games Committee and the University of Southern California.
For more information and to make reservations for the event, visit http://santamaria.com/events/details/2020-economic-forecast-38076?calendarMonth=2020-02-01