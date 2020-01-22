Santa Maria chamber's economic presentation to focus on jobs plan, energy report

A jobs action plan for the Central Coast and a report about the state’s need for both renewable and petroleum-based fuels will be presented at what’s billed as “an exclusive economic update” set for Feb. 10 in Santa Maria.

The program will be presented by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Aera Energy at 3:30 p.m. in the Severson Theatre at Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive.

Speakers will be Melissa James, CEO of the Hourglass Project, who will preview the regional organization’s recently developed jobs action plan for the Central Coast region, and Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics, who will present the new report about California’s future fuel needs, a chamber spokesman said.

Although the event is free, reservations are required, the spokesman said.

The program will begin with a welcome and introductions, with James to present her update at 3:40 p.m., followed by Thornberg’s “Economic Impact of the Energy Industry in Santa Barbara County” at 4 p.m.

A question-and-answer session and program wrap-up are set for 4:45 p.m., with an after-event reception to start at 5 p.m.