PetroRock withdraws application for 225 new Cat Canyon oil wells

One of three applications for controversial oil developments in Cat Canyon has been withdrawn, reducing the number of new wells proposed in the historically oil-producing region by more than 200.
Last week, PetroRock LLC withdrew withdrew the application it had submitted to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department for the UCCB Energy Project to redevelop and reactivate production on a 710-acre site.
The corporation planned to drill 231 new wells, 225 of which would be for oil production and the rest for steam injection and potable and nonpotable water, on the property located north and west of the intersection of Dominion and Palmer roads.
A total of 249 old wells, most of them deactivated and capped, are already located on the site, and PetroRock planned to use 28 of the existing pads plus one new one for its wells, according to project documents submitted to the county.
Erin Briggs, supervisor of the Planning and Development Department’s Energy, Minerals and Compliance Division, said he doesn’t expect the company to resubmit a revised project for the site.
An estimated eight to 10 barrels of crude oil leaked Wednesday at a former Greka facility on Black Road, but no riparian or waterways were thr…
“With the price war, COVID and so many drops in the price of oil, I’m not surprised,” Briggs said of the application being withdrawn. “There’s no way they could make money on it.”
Environmental groups were hailing the withdrawal of the permit application, indicating it was the result of public opposition to it and other oil development projects, particularly in Cat Canyon.
“The termination of the PetroRock application is a major victory for our environment and public health, and demonstrates the power of the people to dictate the clean energy future we want for our county,” said Tara Messing, staff attorney for the Environmental Defense Center, which has represented the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Santa Barbara County Action Network in opposing the projects.
“We must maintain this momentum to put even more pressure on the remaining two projects proposed by Aera and TerraCore, which pose unacceptable risks to county residents’ air, drinking water and public safety,” Messing said.
But Briggs said he doubted environmental opposition played much, if any, role in PetroRock’s decision to pull the application.
“When the price per barrel is $20 to $25, if [PetroRock] went forward with the project, there’s no way they could not lose money on it,” he said.
The average price per gallon of gasoline in California has been dropping by double digits over the past several weeks, partly due to the governor’s shelter-at-home order to combat the spread of coronavirus that has sent the demand for fuel plummeting.
But the drop in prices is also blamed on a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with the Saudis ramping up production to flood the market.
Attempts at resolving the production issue failed again Wednesday, and analysts have said the situation will have a serious impact on U.S. companies that produce oil from shale, causing some to pull back investment and others to go bankrupt.
PetroRock’s decision may be an example of that predicted pullback of investment in additional production.
Erik Vasquez, agent for PetroRock on the Cat Canyon application, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Despite PetroRock’s decision to pull out of the project, two others are still in the pipeline for the Cat Canyon area.
“We’re actively working on the Aera Energy project,” Briggs said. “The other was formerly owned by ERG and is now owned by Terracore. We’re still waiting on some information for that one.”
Terracore Operating Co.’s West Cat Canyon Revitalization Project involves 233 new steam-injection oil production wells on 91 existing pads and 10 new pads, plus the construction of a new steam generator, among other support facilities.
The project was proposed for 75 of the company’s 8,054-acre property that already contains 185 active or idle nonthermal wells and 314 active or idle thermal, or steam-injection, wells.
Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Project initially proposed drilling up to 296 new wells, construction and restoration of 72 well pads and construction and restoration of more than nine miles of onside roads.
But last October, the company reduced the number of proposed wells by 36% to 189.
The company said that will leave 94% of the 2,000-acre sit undisturbed, with 503 acres of that dedicated as a permanently protected conservation area.
But the Environmental Defense Center said in addition to more than 400 new oil wells, the Aera and Terracore projects will generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions, may jeopardize drinking water quality in the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, use thousands of gallons of freshwater for drilling, and threaten public safety with hundreds of tanker truck trips.
