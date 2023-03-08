The 85,900-square-foot building vacated by two department stores in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan Tuesday night.
Architect's renderings from RRM Design Group included in a Santa Maria Community Development Department report shows the southeast elevation, top and northwest elevation of what will be Heritage Walk Lofts in the former Fallas and Mervyn's building in Town Center West.
The vacant structure is the former site of Fallas. Prior to that, it was a Mervyn’s, but in between it also sat vacant for a time. It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when he conversion is completed.
Brad Vernon of Vernon Group tells the Santa Maria City Council about the parking needs for his company's conversion of the former Fallas and Mervyn's building into Heritage Walk Lofts in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's council meeting.
Floor plans from RRM Design Group shows the top and bottom floors of a loft unit, left, and the top and bottom floors of a one-bedroom loft unit for the Heritage Walk Lofts planned for the former Fallas and Mervyn's building in Santa Maria's Town Center West.
Santa Maria Community Development Department Director Chuen Ng, inset at right, explains the courtyard design of Heritage Square Lofts that will be created in the former Fallas and Mervyn's stores in Town Center West in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
A drawing from RRM Design Group shows the ground floor plan of the Heritage Walk Lofts apartment building that will be created by the conversion of the former Fallas and Mervyn's department stores in Santa Maria's Town Center West shopping center.
The 85,900-square-foot building vacated by two department stores in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan Tuesday night.
The vacant structure is the former site of Fallas. Prior to that, it was a Mervyn’s, but in between it also sat vacant for a time. It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when he conversion is completed.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Brad Vernon of Vernon Group tells the Santa Maria City Council about the parking needs for his company's conversion of the former Fallas and Mervyn's building into Heritage Walk Lofts in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's council meeting.
Contributed
Santa Maria Community Development Department Director Chuen Ng, inset at right, explains the courtyard design of Heritage Square Lofts that will be created in the former Fallas and Mervyn's stores in Town Center West in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Contributed
A drawing from RRM Design Group shows the ground floor plan of the Heritage Walk Lofts apartment building that will be created by the conversion of the former Fallas and Mervyn's department stores in Santa Maria's Town Center West shopping center.
A 85,900-square-foot building vacated by two department stores in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan Tuesday night.
“This is one component of a larger redevelopment plan for Town Center West,” said Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department, calling the project an example of “adaptive reuse."
The vacant structure is the former site of Fallas. Prior to that, it was a Mervyn’s, but in between it also sat vacant for a time. It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when he conversion is completed.
Ng said the city is providing a number of incentives to the developer for the conversion, including a 50% reduction in building permit fees, allowing mitigation fees to be paid off over 10 years, dropping recreation and park fees from $2,600 per unit to $1,900 per unit and allowing the project to use the center’s parking lot.
The biggest concern expressed by council members was that vehicles owned by residents of the two-story project would encroach into parking spaces allocated to First Methodist Church at the corner of Cook Street and Broadway and Santa Maria Gastroenterology on Cook Street adjacent to the south entrance to the center.
But Ng said there are more than enough spaces on the north side of the building alone to meet and exceed the number of spaces required by the Downtown Specific Plan.
He said there are 679 parking spaces surrounding the building, with 376 spaces on the north side alone.
Brad Vernon of Vernon Group said 380 spaces had been assigned to the department stores, but the Downtown Specific Plan only requires 97 spaces for this project.
Council members noted that’s less than one car per unit, but Ng said that’s the way the calculation is made in the Specific Plan.
Vernon said he is willing to post signs designating spaces for the church and the gastroenterology center, as suggested by Councilwoman Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, to allay the council’s and church members’ concerns.
“It’s really important that we keep that parking [for the church],” said Mayor Alice Patino.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo was also concerned that the 104 units would be market-rate rentals, with none offered for sale.
But Vernon said it would be extremely difficult to offer units for sale because of the difficulty of providing separate utilities to each of the units since it is a conversion rather than a built-new project.
Ng said turning the building into residential units rather than commercial space seeks to implement the Downtown Specific Plan by creating a pedestrian-friendly space within Town Center West, with residents able to walk to adjacent stores and restaurants.
“I think what’s going to be really important for making the downtown vibrant and busy and successful is people,” Vernon said. “And I think getting the housing downtown is going to be the key.”
He said this is just the first phase of transforming the downtown area, and hundreds more residential units will follow in future phases.
“People are going to want to be there,” he said. “Business is going to thrive.”
Ng said the plans for the conversion are unique in that the apartments will have 18-foot ceilings with lofts that can serve a dual purpose as bedrooms and living spaces overlooking the lower floors.
The project will also have one-bedroom units.
Apartments will be arranged in a semi-U shape on two stories back-to-back around a central courtyard open to the sky.
Inside units will face the courtyard and outside units will face the parking lot, which will provide natural light each apartment through large glass windows, and each unit facing outward will have private a balcony.
Tenants will have access to a rooftop deck, as well as a dedicated bicycle storage area.