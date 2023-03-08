A 85,900-square-foot building vacated by two department stores in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan Tuesday night.

“This is one component of a larger redevelopment plan for Town Center West,” said Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department, calling the project an example of “adaptive reuse."

The vacant structure is the former site of Fallas. Prior to that, it was a Mervyn’s, but in between it also sat vacant for a time. It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when he conversion is completed.

elevations.jpg

Architect's renderings from RRM Design Group included in a Santa Maria Community Development Department report shows the southeast elevation, top and northwest elevation of what will be Heritage Walk Lofts in the former Fallas and Mervyn's building in Town Center West.
Apartment floor plans.jpg

Floor plans from RRM Design Group shows the top and bottom floors of a loft unit, left, and the top and bottom floors of a one-bedroom loft unit for the Heritage Walk Lofts planned for the former Fallas and Mervyn's building in Santa Maria's Town Center West.
