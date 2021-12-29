122921 Dutch Bros Lompoc

Dutch Bros. Coffee in Lompoc, located at 812 North H St., will officially open to the public Friday.

Dutch Bros. Coffee will officially open its new Lompoc location to the public at 5 a.m. Friday, offering a host of handcrafted menu items including specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes and teas.

“We’re stoked to open our first shop for the Lompoc community,” said Nicole Birmingham, Lompoc Dutch Bros. store operator. “We can’t wait to serve everyone on Friday!”

Hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The 871-square-foot drive-through shop is located at 812 North H St. in Lompoc, and was formerly the site of the town's iconic wine barrel-shaped restaurant, La Botte.

