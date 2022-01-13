The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the city's diverse culinary offerings during this year's Restaurant Month, kicking off Friday and running through Feb. 13.
Thirteen local restaurants are participating in this year's program, Dine Out Santa Maria Style, by offering a special for $20.22 ranging from cocktail pairings to unique main courses. Eight establishments are also participating in the third annual Craft Cocktail Contest.
“Dine Out Santa Maria Style is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of some of the most authentic culinary experiences in our destination,” said Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau Director Jennifer Harrison. “Winter is an ideal time for travelers to take advantage of good hotel rates and discover all that our region offers, including a vibrant wine region and an array of family-friendly outdoor activities all within a 30-minute drive.”
This year's participants include Blast 825 Brewery; The Century Room at the Historic Santa Maria Inn; Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill; Cubanissimo Cafe; Fire Grill; The Maker's Son; Maya Mexican Restaurant; Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria and Craft House; Moxie Cafe; The Salty Brigade Kitchen; Straw Hat Pizza; and Vintner's Bar and Grill.
Residents are encouraged to visit participating restaurants and post photos of their food and cocktails with the hashtags #SMVCraftCocktail and #SMVDineOut for a chance to be featured on the Chamber's Instagram.
Visit SantaMariaValley.com/RestaurantMonth for more information, including the specials offered by participating restaurants over the next month.