Cups & Crumbs in Old Orcutt opened up in April of this year, and is already looking into expanding their 'community coffee shop' business, to include a wholesale bakery.
We stopped by the location at 156 Broadway Street suite B, to talk to Claudia Stine and Pam Rowan about their, and partner Julie Darrah's, effort to bring high quality coffees and pastries to Old Orcutt.
They showed us around their beautiful location, the great back patio and highlighted the special touches that they brought to the menu. They also talked about how the business got started and what the future of the shop looks like.
Be sure to stop by their Old Orcutt location and try out their 'Magic Mocha' for yourself! Visit their website - https://www.cupsandcrumbsoldtown.com/ Follow them on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv7kD2GjHbM/