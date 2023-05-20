Costa de Oro focused on textual, aromatic, pretty and elegant wines | Chamber Spotlight

Live music, and some great summer events are planned for the Costa de Oro tasting room this summer. Learn more about their wines and their summer plans, by going to their website or following them on Facebook.
Chardonnay and pinot noir might be the stars of the Santa Maria Valley winemaking varietals, but the knowledge and experience required to build a world class reputation in the winemaking world can be used to build strong wines of all types.
Costa de Oro winery and owner Gary Burk are focused on producing textual, aromatic, pretty and elegant wines, regardless of varietal. All of the wines are crafted to be very food friendly and work really well on the table, surrounded by friends and family.
With a winemaking philosophy built in the Santa Maria Valley, Burk and Costa de Oro are focused on building wines that are informed by his experience working wine vineyards and with winemakers for decades, and that get better with time.
“They’re not only interesting on the first glass, but they get more interesting as the wine is open and develops," said Burk. "So, the last glass of the bottle will be the best glass of the bottle.”
Burk grew up around the agricultural fields in Santa Maria, with his father and business partners opening Gold Coast Farms in 1978. After attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo he moved to Los Angeles, meeting and marrying his wife and co-owner of Costa de Oro wines Teresa, before returning to the valley.
His passion for wines started when 30 acres of vineyards were planted on a family ranch near Foxen Canyon Road in 1989 by his father Ron Burk and Bob Espinola. The Burks started developing wines for some of the notable wineries in the area during the 1980s and 1990s including Au Bon Climat, Hitching Post, Lane Tanner and Foxen wines.
Working with local winemakers who are passionate about winemaking, but also about collecting wine and consuming wine with friends formed a philosophical connection to viniculture that informs the production of each Costa de Oro wine.
Burk said of his winemaking philosophy, "it is really geared towards the people that I was around early in my career, and they were definitely more old-world oriented, and what I mean by that is the wines of Europe.
"Those wines tend to be more subtle, lower in alcohol, little more acid in the wine," Burk finished.
That refinement, and subtle difference shows in their wines' ability to pair with food and get better with every glass.
For Costa de Oro wines, producing a world class bottle of wine is not the only thing that goes into a great wine experience. A wine that "works really well on the table," also requires a table. And Costa de Oro tasting room has worked to create a place for people to be very comfortable, very quickly.
Their tasting room was built to try to create a space that feels as much as if customers and tasters are in the Burk's home as they are in a business.
Both Burks are musicians, so they have worked hard to create a space full of music with live performances offered Friday through Sunday. "Music is a big part of our tasting room, a part of our life that we have brought to the tasting room,” Teresa Burk said.
Costa de Oro winery is located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria, and is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. The tasting room opens earlier on the weekend with the doors opening at 10 a.m., and offers live music from 3-5 p.m.
On Friday evenings, the music continues for an additional two hours with the tasting room staying open to 8 p.m.
Learn more about Costa de Oro winery, and events at their tasting room by visiting their website, www.costadeorowines.com. Their location is a stop on the Santa Maria Wine Trolley, so start (or continue) your tour of Santa Maria Valley wines with them.
This article was created in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Listen to the full interview with Teresa and Gary Burk conducted by Chamber marketing and communications coordinator Isabel Guerrero at SantaMariaTimes.com.