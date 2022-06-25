Company's Coming: Remodeled, rejuvenated Orcutt staple looking forward to next 40 years

One of the most impactful ways a small town develops a personality is through the connection of small businesses and their customers.
Company's Coming, located at 1108 E. Clark Ave. in Orcutt, has gone through changes over the last few years and is looking forward to expanding on a tradition of customer loyalty built over four decades.
Traditions are only developed if they are passed down to new generations, however, and that's the focus of new ownership at Company's Coming. Rachel Righetti started the process of purchasing the business two years ago and has been working to enhance the business tradition with some young energy and invite new customers to learn what makes the shop such a unique fixture of the community.
"It was important to me to bridge the age gap and I think we are finally there," Righetti explained. "I really wanted 20- and 30-year-olds, kinda my age range, to be able to come in and find something. Whether that be for themselves or their child, for their mom, grandma, friend, whoever, and we really have done that."
Righetti said that the eclectic shop still focuses on providing products that are special to all of her customers, but changes to the interior of the location have allowed for expansions of product categories including baby and women's clothing.
Additions to the product line and the remodeling are more of an "opening up" of long-standing tradition to a potential new client base and not a tearing down or abandonment of what was before.
The business has been in the same Orcutt location for 44 years, allowing for deep bonds to develop between the clientele and some of the long-standing employees. Righetti noted the majority of the current staff are longtime employees and that many of her customers come in just to see them.
That connection to customers is important for any business, but having a stable team on hand during a difficult transition was a keystone for the gift store.
"When I bought the business I was 28, and I was scared. Not in a bad way scared, just scared because there was a lot of unknowns and a lot of things that I didn't know," Righetti said. She admitted with a smile that buying the business during the pandemic might have been "a little crazy, but I encourage everyone to follow your dreams."
While Righetti had experience in the retail field, it was primarily focused on sales and not on the day-to-day machinations of owning a business. But this new role has given her the opportunity to learn new parts of the retail space, allowing her to connect with customers in a completely new and more personal way.
Having a more hands-on connection to the buying side of the shop allows Righetti to interact with customers and offer bespoke options for their gift ideas, clothing needs or home and culinary items.
Purchasing an existing business can allow for a bit smoother transition, but all businesses need to reach new customers to grow and thrive and that was the driving focus of the expansion — reach new generations of customers who might not have felt like they could find something for them, or their friends.
"That was my mantra when I bought the location, that I wanted everyone to be able to find something in here," Righetti said. "And never leave empty-handed."
There is now a wide range of products targeted to a multigenerational clientele with people from their teens to their 90s shopping the shelves looking for gifts, or things to gift to themselves.
Company's Coming anticipates that continued, and rejuvenated customer loyalty will push the business past 50 years and even more. Continuing not just a traditional business in the community, but an impact that goes far beyond a familiar name or shop front.
Righetti said that she believes supporting small businesses is especially important in a small town. While big box stores have their purpose, making a purchase at a small business not only supports her employees and her business, it spreads to the community in the form of charitable donations, sponsorships and neighborhood cohesiveness.
"We need small businesses because they are what make cities and towns unique and fun, what you can find at Company's Coming you can't find anywhere else," she said.