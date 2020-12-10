Community invited to artisan fair at Orcutt's Wine Stone Inn on Saturday

Local residents are invited to Orcutt's Wine Stone Inn on Saturday afternoon for an artisan fair featuring handmade products from local businesses, as well as food, beer and wine to go.

The fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the hotel. Products for sale will include bags from Laced Up Louie, candles from Soy Y Luna Candles, self-defense keychains from Karina's Keychains, jewelry from Copper and Stone and The Leather Feather, photography from Melissa Bagley and clothing from Sammy Price.

The "Shift" Food Truck also will be present selling burgers.

According to Wine Stone Inn general manager Lauren Wise, the market will be held both indoors and outdoors at the hotel, with indoor capacity limited to 20% in accordance with regional COVID-19 guidelines.

Bottled wine and beer will be available for purchase to go, Wise said.

The Wine Stone Inn is located at 255 W. Clark Ave. in Orcutt.

