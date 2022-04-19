Community Bank of Santa Maria’s first quarter earnings report shows increases in assets and total deposits but flat income after adjustments compared to last year, according to figures released by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of parent company Community Bancorp of Santa Maria.
Total assets grew 15%, from $358.0 million on March 31, 2021, to $411.4 million on March 31, 2022, while total deposits increased 16%, from $326.3 million to $378.2 million during the same period.
Net loans went from $249.2 million on March 31, 2021, to $208.5 million on March 31, 2022, for a decrease of 16%.
“The bank participated in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program provided by the CARES Act and funded a total of $81.5 in loans to over 650 businesses,” Silveria said.
“As the vast majority of these loans have now applied for and received forgiveness, the loans have been paid off by the SBA, resulting in a decline in total loans.”
Silveria noted that after adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program loans, net loans increased about 1% as of March 31, 2022, compared to March 31, 2021.
While the company experienced significant growth in the balance sheet, Silveria said, net income declined 19% to $458,123 as of March 31, 2022, from $565,683 reported March 31, 2021.
Silveria said the bank received significant fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program loans, recognized to a larger extent last year.
After adjusting for that income and provisions for loan and lease losses made in the first quarter last year, she said, net income was essentially flat when comparing March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2021.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001, and presently employs 60 people. For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.