Income, assets and deposits all increased from last year’s totals in the third quarter earnings report for Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, the single-bank holding company for Community Bank of Santa Maria.
The earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022, was released Wednesday by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria.
Net income increased 6.7%, from almost $2.27 million at Sept. 30, 2021, to nearly $2.42 million — $1.12 per share — at Sept. 30 this year.
After adjusting for nonrecurring Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program interest and fee income, the report said income before taxes increased 69.9%.
Nonrecurring Paycheck Protection Program interest and fee income as of Sept. 30 last year was close to $1.44 million compared to $348,221 as of Sept. 30, 2022.
Total assets of $402.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2021, rose to $417.4 million at Sept. 30 this year, an increase of 3.8%.
Total deposits increased 6%, from $367.6 million at Sept. 30, 2021, to $389.8 million at Sept. 30 this year.
Net loans decreased 2.6%, from $225.1 million at Sept. 30, 2021, to $219.3 million at Sept. 30, 2022. Silveria said the decline in net loans reflects payoffs received on Paycheck Protection Program loans.
But after adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program loans, net loans increased 6.6%, from $205.6 million at Sept. 30, 2021, to $219.2 million at Sept. 30, 2022.
The bank processed approximately 650 Paycheck Protection Program loans for a total of $81.5 million, which Silveria said had a positive impact on the bank, the businesses, the employees of those businesses and the regional economy as a whole.