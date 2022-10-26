Income, assets and deposits all increased from last year’s totals in the third quarter earnings report for Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, the single-bank holding company for Community Bank of Santa Maria.

The earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022, was released Wednesday by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria.

Net income increased 6.7%, from almost $2.27 million at Sept. 30, 2021, to nearly $2.42 million — $1.12 per share — at Sept. 30 this year.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

