COLD Coast Brewing Company co-founders, from left, Eric Oviattat and Mike Lamping, show off their silver medal and certificate won at the Brewers Cup of California.

Just five months after medaling at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival, Lompoc's COLD Coast Brewing Company has claimed silver at the third annual Brewer's Cup of California — the state’s largest brewing competition held in Sacramento.

“To receive a second medal within our first year of operation is both humbling and uplifting,” said Eric Oviatt, COLD Coast co-founder. “I feel we are still just beginning our journey, and are making improvements with every batch."

The recent competition featured nearly 200 California breweries who entered over 1,300 beers to be evaluated by an expert panel of judges over four days. The winners were announced March 21 at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento.

