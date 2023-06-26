Coiffure Society 2.jpg

Coiffure Society, located in Santa Maria's Skyway Center, offers a wide variety of salon services - only excluding nail services in deference to an existing shopping center business.  A decision reflective of the business' desire to build a strong personal care community in the area, and not just competition. 

 Sergio Ruiz, Contributor

The dreams of opening a business is intriguing to many people; but the tediousness of developing a business plan, finding a location and operating a business become much more work than simply following a dream. 

Most, successful, small businesses make it past the first trying years of operation due to the diligent and patient work of motivated owners and operators driven by an understanding that dreams and passions are only fueled by customers and an ever-growing list of clients.    

When starting a high-quality hair salon and fulfillment of all of those needs leads to a spring of 2020 opening date, additional patience will probably be required. 

Coiffure Society co-owner Bambie Padilla speaks with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce about the business' path to opening, and what the ownership team's vision is for the salon following a coronavirus delayed opening. 

The ownership team of Coiffure Society is made up of longtime area stylists, who used their experience in local salons to build their own business built on full service care of their clientele. 
Out of a choice to not compete with a neighboring nail salon in the same complex, nail services are pretty much the only thing you can't have done at Coiffure Society in Santa Maria. 

This article was created in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about their work advocating for business in Santa Maria, and see additional business spotlight videos, on their website, www.SantaMaria.org

