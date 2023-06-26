Coiffure Society, located in Santa Maria's Skyway Center, offers a wide variety of salon services - only excluding nail services in deference to an existing shopping center business. A decision reflective of the business' desire to build a strong personal care community in the area, and not just competition.
Coiffure Society co-owner Bambie Padilla speaks with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce about the business' path to opening, and what the ownership team's vision is for the salon following a coronavirus delayed opening.
The dreams of opening a business is intriguing to many people; but the tediousness of developing a business plan, finding a location and operating a business become much more work than simply following a dream.
Most, successful, small businesses make it past the first trying years of operation due to the diligent and patient work of motivated owners and operators driven by an understanding that dreams and passions are only fueled by customers and an ever-growing list of clients.
When starting a high-quality hair salon and fulfillment of all of those needs leads to a spring of 2020 opening date, additional patience will probably be required.
A licence that they would need to receive from the state board, which was shutdown because of coronavirus restriction measures.
"We just sat around and pretty much waited for this establishment license to come in," said Bambie Padilla, Co-Owner and Stylist at Coiffure Society. The salon opened as soon as they received that license, with opening day coming on June 8, 2020.
Padilla commented that it was difficult to open in the middle of COVID, during the second statewide shutdown but,"it worked out, and now here we are coming up now on our three year anniversary, so we've been extremely blessed," finished Padilla.
Coiffure Society owners have a long history in salons on the Central Coast. That experience working as stylists, and seeing what was missing in local salons helped them clearly define what they wanted out of their own salon.
Space.
"That is really what pushed the three of us to get together to open a high-end salon with a lot of room and space, which you usually don't see from most salons," said Padilla.
While changes to a business come and need to be dealt with, like a global pandemic closing the state agency in charge of dealing with your licensing paperwork; a clear business model always works as a north star.
The desire to provide a true high-end full service salon meant that the ownership team was going to have to find a space large enough to fit all of their services. And find it they did, with their large salon space facing Skyway Drive near Highway 135. "So with us having this massive place in here, we wanted to utilize that to and offer everything," Padilla said in the newly remodeled, open concept, sunlit salon.
The Skyway Shopping Center that Coiffure Society is located in, is also home to a nail salon. A business that Coiffure's owners wanted to support by not offering any nail services in their location. But, that is the end of the limitations for potential customers.
Hair, lashes, facials, waxing, makeup, full wedding party services and pretty much anything other than nail services are all available from Coiffure Society.
Padilla also pointed out that while the ownership and all of their stylists have high level skills and training, their salon wants to focus on educating stylists and customers about hair styling techniques, products and potential treatments.
County and state mandated closures of businesses not only had an impact on the shops ability to open, but also on their ability to create a culture of education and community between their customers or other salons and stylists in the area.
Now that those restrictions have been lifted, and the business moves forward on stable footing, Padilla said she hopes to begin creating that desired educational infrastructure.
That work will create better stylists in her salon and potentially others, all leading to better styled customers that are happy and ready to educate the public about the great work of Coiffure Society.
This article was created in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about their work advocating for business in Santa Maria, and see additional business spotlight videos, on their website, www.SantaMaria.org.