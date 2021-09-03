The city of Guadalupe was awarded a $250,000 economic development grant to support existing and prospective business owners in the city.
Nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe is partnering with the city government to offer technical assistance for existing and prospective business owners as well as financial assistance through the grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Businesses eligible for technical assistance would receive a business assessment and classes on how to run a successful business, as well as one-on-one coaching throughout the process.
To be eligible for the program, businesses must be located within the city of Guadalupe or the prospective business owner must live in Guadalupe. Businesses must have five or fewer employees, and the business owner or individual wishing to start a business must be considered low-income, making 80% or less of Santa Barbara County's area median income.
Interested applicants may contact Sonia Rios-Ventura via email at sonia@ladguadalupe.org or by phone at 805-356-3906.
More information about the two categories of microenterprise assistance as well as eligibility for the program is available at losamigosdeguadalupe.org/microenterprise-assistance.