Over the past several years, Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County (CRR) and Early Childhood Education partners have built momentum in Santa Barbara County around child care expansion and facilities, and the recent ARPA Grant from the County of Santa Barbara.

The grant was awarded to Santa Barbara Foundation, CRR, and Santa Barbara County Education Office to support the kick-off of what we dream of Build UP Santa Barbara!

This grant will enable Children’s Resource & Referral to create 600 new child care spaces in Santa Barbara County, with nearly 73% of those spaces designated for infants and toddlers, a much-needed service in our community.

Jacqui Banta is the chief operating officer for Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County and has been with them for six years. Jacqui holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in human services: executive leadership, and is in the process of obtaining her doctorate in strategic leadership. 

